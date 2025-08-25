WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk met today in Warsaw to reaffirm the close and enduring friendship between their two nations and to announce a renewed long-term strategic partnership that will guide and deepen bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

The enduring bond between Canada and Poland is strengthened by dynamic economic ties and vibrant people-to-people connections, underpinned by the nearly one million-strong Polish-Canadian community which plays a vital role in enriching both societies.

Over more than 80 years of diplomatic relations, Canada and Poland have built a resilient and forward-looking partnership rooted in mutual interests: a rules-based international order anchored in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity; a fair, open, and predictable global trading system; and a robust transatlantic security architecture based on the principle of collective security that defends peace, stability, and human rights.

Together, Canada and Poland stand united, guided by history, strengthened by shared values, and committed to shaping a more secure, prosperous and democratic future for generations to come.

A stronger economic partnership

Canada and Poland share a growing trade relationship that supports jobs and prosperity in both countries. To further diversify and strengthen economic ties, including in trade, investment and research and innovation, Canada and Poland will focus on the following sectors:

Energy : Support enhanced collaboration among industry leaders, academic institutions, and research organizations to strengthen energy security and a clean energy transition in both countries. Both governments will promote industrial partnerships in critical minerals, offshore wind, low-carbon hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as enabling technologies such as energy storage solutions. Leveraging the Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signed in January 2025 , they will foster new partnerships between their leading firms, utilities and nuclear safety authorities, and explore opportunities in emerging technologies like Small Modular Reactors. To support these efforts, Canada and Poland will launch a bilateral government-to-government dialogue between their respective energy ministries, including discussions on Poland's second nuclear power plant. A Polish nuclear energy trade mission to Canada is planned for this November.





: Support enhanced collaboration among industry leaders, academic institutions, and research organizations to strengthen energy security and a clean energy transition in both countries. Both governments will promote industrial partnerships in critical minerals, offshore wind, low-carbon hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as enabling technologies such as energy storage solutions. Leveraging the Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signed in , they will foster new partnerships between their leading firms, utilities and nuclear safety authorities, and explore opportunities in emerging technologies like Small Modular Reactors. To support these efforts, and will launch a bilateral government-to-government dialogue between their respective energy ministries, including discussions on second nuclear power plant. A Polish nuclear energy trade mission to is planned for this November. Defence: Encourage mutually beneficial strategic partnerships between our defence industries, including in support of Ukraine's defence and recovery. This will be facilitated by respective commitments to increase defence spending and by leveraging the Canada-EU Security & Defence Partnership and Canadian collaboration through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism. Both governments will promote significant industrial participation at major industrial trade events, such as CANSEC 2026 ( May 2026 , Ottawa, Canada ) and the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) ( September 2026 , Kielce, Poland ) where Canada will be lead Nation. They will explore options to conduct joint procurements, including under SAFE-enabled EU common procurement, and facilitate business-to-business connections in support of expanding defence industrial integration. Both countries will also explore options for co-development and co-sustainment, including through EU and NATO mechanisms.



Cooperation will cover advanced technological domains in areas such as radars, communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance technologies, and artificial intelligence. Both sides will support technology transfer and stronger supply chains by facilitating the participation of Polish and Canadian companies in production and delivery programmes, with due regard for intellectual property protection and product certification. In parallel, experience will be exchanged in the modernisation of vehicles, aviation and naval forces. Enhancing resilience of supply chains will remain a priority, with efforts directed towards diversification of sources, building strategic reserves and securing critical infrastructure against cyber threats. Both governments will also explore the development of dual-use technologies, including cooperation with Ukraine on drone platforms with both logistics and defence applications.





Encourage mutually beneficial strategic partnerships between our defence industries, including in support of defence and recovery. This will be facilitated by respective commitments to increase defence spending and by leveraging the Canada-EU Security & Defence Partnership and Canadian collaboration through the Security Action for (SAFE) mechanism. Both governments will promote significant industrial participation at major industrial trade events, such as CANSEC 2026 ( , ) and the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) ( , Kielce, ) where will be lead Nation. They will explore options to conduct joint procurements, including under SAFE-enabled EU common procurement, and facilitate business-to-business connections in support of expanding defence industrial integration. Both countries will also explore options for co-development and co-sustainment, including through EU and NATO mechanisms. Cooperation will cover advanced technological domains in areas such as radars, communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance technologies, and artificial intelligence. Both sides will support technology transfer and stronger supply chains by facilitating the participation of Polish and Canadian companies in production and delivery programmes, with due regard for intellectual property protection and product certification. In parallel, experience will be exchanged in the modernisation of vehicles, aviation and naval forces. Enhancing resilience of supply chains will remain a priority, with efforts directed towards diversification of sources, building strategic reserves and securing critical infrastructure against cyber threats. Both governments will also explore the development of dual-use technologies, including cooperation with on drone platforms with both logistics and defence applications. Aviation : Building on the momentum of LOT Polish Airlines' purchase of 40 Airbus A220 aircraft manufactured in Mirabel, Quebec , with increasing Polish content, identify partnership opportunities to further strengthen industrial ties and drive innovation across the broader aerospace ecosystem, particularly in advanced manufacturing, pilot training and simulation technologies. The Government of Canada will work with Polish counterparts to support the Safer Skies Initiative regarding risk assessments for civil aviation flying over or near conflict zones. This will present further opportunities to develop assessment and mitigation capabilities and capacity and make skies safer across the world. Canada and Poland , alongside six other countries in the iTEC Alliance (Interoperability Through European Collaboration), are jointly advancing the iTEC/SkyNex air traffic management system, an innovative solution that enhances flight efficiency, strengthens safety, and enables seamless trajectory coordination across continents.





: Building on the momentum of LOT Polish Airlines' purchase of 40 Airbus A220 aircraft manufactured in , with increasing Polish content, identify partnership opportunities to further strengthen industrial ties and drive innovation across the broader aerospace ecosystem, particularly in advanced manufacturing, pilot training and simulation technologies. The Government of will work with Polish counterparts to support the Safer Skies Initiative regarding risk assessments for civil aviation flying over or near conflict zones. This will present further opportunities to develop assessment and mitigation capabilities and capacity and make skies safer across the world. and , alongside six other countries in the iTEC Alliance (Interoperability Through European Collaboration), are jointly advancing the iTEC/SkyNex air traffic management system, an innovative solution that enhances flight efficiency, strengthens safety, and enables seamless trajectory coordination across continents. Trade-related cooperation: Boost bilateral trade and investment to create new opportunities for economic cooperation. With the purpose of fostering greater commercial engagement between our businesses, Canada and Poland will collaborate on a high-level business, trade, and energy mission of Polish companies to Canada . Canada and Poland's commercial relationship is underpinned by the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Since provisional application of CETA began in 2017, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and Poland has more than doubled, leading to increased economic growth and job creation in both countries. Both governments will work to realize the full benefits of CETA.

Enhanced security and defence cooperation

Canada and Poland share a dynamic and strategically important defence partnership, rooted in shared commitments to NATO and transatlantic security. Both countries are resolute and united in their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression. Canadian and Polish mutual dedication to collective defence, and the security of Europe is built on a proud history, from Camp Kosciuszko in 1917 to Canada's pivotal support for Polish forces during the Second World War. This history remains more relevant than ever as we face credible threats to our shared security.

Building on the momentum established via the Action Plan for Bilateral Defence Cooperation signed in August 2025 and the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Poland and the Government of Canada on the Protection of Classified Information signed in January 2025, Canada and Poland will expand their cooperation through the following joint initiatives:

Ukraine : Reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's self-defence against Russia's unprovoked aggression, including training the Security Forces of Ukraine through NATO's Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU) initiative. Both countries will collaborate on the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) Armour Capability Coalition and facilitate donations via the Logistic Enabling Node in Poland . Poland welcomes Canada's recently announced $20 million contribution to the Leopard 2A4 Repair Facility in Gliwice, Poland . Canada and Poland will also work together to maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange of information on sanctions. They will also continue to support Ukraine civilian society, including by exploring participation to the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine.





: Reaffirm our unwavering support for self-defence against unprovoked aggression, including training the Security Forces of through NATO's Security Assistance and Training to (NSATU) initiative. Both countries will collaborate on the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) Armour Capability Coalition and facilitate donations via the Logistic Enabling Node in . welcomes recently announced contribution to the Leopard 2A4 Repair Facility in Gliwice, . and will also work together to maintain and intensify economic pressure on and enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange of information on sanctions. They will also continue to support civilian society, including by exploring participation to the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine. Maritime Security : Intensify efforts to counter illegal, unsafe, or environmentally perilous maritime activities conducted by shadow fleet vessels, including through Poland's potential participation in the Shadow Fleet Task Force established by G7 Foreign Ministers in March 2025 .





: Intensify efforts to counter illegal, unsafe, or environmentally perilous maritime activities conducted by shadow fleet vessels, including through potential participation in the Shadow Fleet Task Force established by G7 Foreign Ministers in . Cybersecurity : Enhance measures to strengthen cybersecurity and promote high standards that protect consumers, businesses, and infrastructure. Recognizing the importance of digitalization of economic and social development, Canada and Poland will strengthen bilateral cooperation in that area. This includes joint capacity-building through Cyber Mission Assurance and Threat Analysis workshops, as well as support for Defensive Cyber Operations in Latvia . In the military domain, Canada and Poland will strive to strengthen cooperation aimed at joint capacity building. Both countries will continue their efforts in pursuit of reinforcing Cyber Mission Assurance and support for Defensive Cyber Operations in Latvia .





: Enhance measures to strengthen cybersecurity and promote high standards that protect consumers, businesses, and infrastructure. Recognizing the importance of digitalization of economic and social development, and will strengthen bilateral cooperation in that area. This includes joint capacity-building through Cyber Mission Assurance and Threat Analysis workshops, as well as support for Defensive Cyber Operations in In the military domain, and will strive to strengthen cooperation aimed at joint capacity building. Both countries will continue their efforts in pursuit of reinforcing Cyber Mission Assurance and support for Defensive Cyber Operations in . Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference: Both countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation and exchange best practices in countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, with particular emphasis on technical detection, strategic communication, and election monitoring. This collaboration will also encompass joint capacity-building efforts, including through Poland's participation in G7 Rapid Response Mechanism initiatives, thereby contributing to greater resilience of our democratic societies.





Both countries will continue to strengthen their cooperation and exchange best practices in countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, with particular emphasis on technical detection, strategic communication, and election monitoring. This collaboration will also encompass joint capacity-building efforts, including through participation in G7 Rapid Response Mechanism initiatives, thereby contributing to greater resilience of our democratic societies. Intelligence: Expand the productive collaboration between their security and intelligence organizations through enhanced intelligence sharing, joint training exchanges, improved secure bilateral communications, and regular analytical and expert-level engagements.





Expand the productive collaboration between their security and intelligence organizations through enhanced intelligence sharing, joint training exchanges, improved secure bilateral communications, and regular analytical and expert-level engagements. Military Cooperation: Increase strategic-level engagement through expanded cooperation in operations, including continued cooperation in the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia . Both countries will explore new opportunities for exchanges in military education, training, and joint exercises.





Increase strategic-level engagement through expanded cooperation in operations, including continued cooperation in the NATO Multinational Brigade in . Both countries will explore new opportunities for exchanges in military education, training, and joint exercises. Interoperability: Enhance interoperability through EU and NATO programs and institutions, including by considering common procurements and leveraging their respective Centers of Excellence for Climate Change and Security, Military Police, and Counterintelligence. Canada will also explore ways to support the Polish Armed Forces' modernization efforts, including the Reserve and Territorial Defence Forces and the Polish Non-Commissioned Officer corps. Canada and Poland will also work toward enhancing their interoperability through joint participation in European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation projects.





Enhance interoperability through EU and NATO programs and institutions, including by considering common procurements and leveraging their respective Centers of Excellence for Climate Change and Security, Military Police, and Counterintelligence. will also explore ways to support the Polish Armed Forces' modernization efforts, including the Reserve and Territorial Defence Forces and the Polish Non-Commissioned Officer corps. and will also work toward enhancing their interoperability through joint participation in European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation projects. Evolving Security Threats: Explore new cooperation opportunities to enhance awareness of threats and risks to the human domain and counter the hybrid threats that undermine the national security of Canada and Poland and that of their NATO Allies, including espionage, targeting of critical infrastructure, foreign interference, information manipulation, malicious cyber activity, and targeting of intellectual property critical to economic prosperity.





Explore new cooperation opportunities to enhance awareness of threats and risks to the human domain and counter the hybrid threats that undermine the national security of and and that of their NATO Allies, including espionage, targeting of critical infrastructure, foreign interference, information manipulation, malicious cyber activity, and targeting of intellectual property critical to economic prosperity. Border Security: Increase dialogue on common migration policy themes, and strengthen cooperation to combat cross-border, transnational, and organized crime involving the illicit movement of goods and individuals. Key efforts will include enhanced information exchange, sharing of expertise, increased engagement through multilateral fora, and exploration of new mechanisms for collaboration. Areas of focus will include illicit and instrumentalized migration, such as human smuggling and trafficking, as well as the smuggling of narcotics, precursor chemicals, cultural property, and strategic goods.

Implementation

To operationalize this enhanced strategic partnership, Canada and Poland will initiate annual bilateral consultations between government officials. A High-Level Steering Group on Bilateral Cooperation will be established at senior official level, with participation from relevant departments and ministries. This group, co-chaired by the foreign ministries and comprising key ministries from both countries, will oversee the implementation of mutually determined deliverables and report progress annually to their ministers and to both Heads of Government. Bilateral cooperation may also result in the signing of respective memoranda of understanding in the future.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]