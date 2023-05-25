BRESLAU, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's airports are essential to helping keep communities connected and creating good, middle-class jobs to support our economy. From visiting friends and family, to essential medical services, to getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with close to $3 million to purchase two aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles and associated equipment. These vehicles and equipment will help keep passengers and airport workers and crew safe by ensuring a rapid and effective response to aircraft emergencies.

This funding is in addition to the more than $4 million provided to the Airport through the Program in 2021-22 for the purchase of a plow truck and the partial rehabilitation of Taxiways A and C, Apron IIIA, and aircraft stands.

Quotes

"Our country's airports help keep our supply chains moving and our communities connected from coast to coast to coast. This funding for the Region of Waterloo International Airport is good news for the communities the airport serves and will ensure that residents in and around Waterloo Region are able to travel safely and efficiently, whether it be for personal or business reasons. Through investments like these in our air sector, we are building healthier, stronger communities for the residents of Waterloo Region and across the country."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The safety of Canadians is a priority for our government. Under the Airports Capital Assistance Program, we are funding the much needed supports for aircraft emergencies at YKF with the purchase of two aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles and associated equipment. This is another addition to help keep airport workers, crew, and passengers safe."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger

Member of Parliament for Waterloo

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety. Under the Airports Capital Assistance Program, eligible airports may apply for funding towards capital projects related to safety. Improvements include purchasing and replacing heavy airside mobile equipment; installing wildlife fencing; and rehabilitating runway pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,239 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa,[email protected] ; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055