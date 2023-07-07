MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to keeping communities connected, and building an economy that works for all Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains remain strong and create good, middle-class jobs for Canadians, while making them resilient and adaptable to the effects of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of nearly $94 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for a cargo development project at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The project will improve cargo capacity by building two new facilities: the South Cargo Transfer Development Facility (YYZ South) and the North Cargo Apron Development (YYZ North). YYZ South will increase capacity for incoming cargo, and YYZ North will build additional infrastructure for more cargo aircraft parking spaces, which will also increase cargo capacity.

With Pearson Airport being a key gateway for global and domestic cargo operators, this new funding will help strengthen our supply chains and ensure Canadians get the goods they need on time. Together, these two new facilities will help handle more essential cargo coming through Pearson Airport and contribute to building a stronger supply chain in the Greater Toronto Area.

With the National Trade Corridors Fund, we are investing to keep our supply chains and transportation infrastructure strong. This represents another long-term commitment to work with industry partners on important supply chain and transportation infrastructure projects that will ultimately benefit Canadians.

"It's no secret that the last few years have been difficult on supply chains here in Canada and across the world. Toronto Pearson Airport is a key player in Canada's transportation supply chain, and today's funding of nearly $94 million is great news for the airport's cargo-handling capabilities, for our supply chains, and for Canadians."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The substantial funding from National Trade Corridors Fund for our cargo development project will enhance our position as a vital gateway for global and domestic cargo operators. With improved capacity and infrastructure, we will facilitate faster and more efficient goods transfer, benefiting Canadian businesses and consumers. Toronto Pearson Airport is a competitive cargo hub, that is critical to the serving the population and the growing manufacturing sector in the country."

Deborah Flint

President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing to help goods move smoothly throughout supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

