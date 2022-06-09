GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ -The Government of Canada is committed to upholding human rights and international labour standards. Engagement with counterparts and stakeholders helps Canada to develop policy based on best practices around the world.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., concluded his participation in the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. The Minister took part in a series of bilateral meetings, including with representatives from Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, India, Indonesia, Chile, and Lithuania on key issues including forced labour and labour exploitation in global supply chains, better protections for workers, and improving gender equity. The Minister also met with current Director-General Guy Ryder to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on working people everywhere, and with the Director-General-Elect Gilbert Houngbo to discuss forced labour, and how Canada's partnership with the ILO can grow as he transitions into his new role.

The Minister addressed the International Labour Conference on behalf of the Government of Canada, to highlight priority areas, such as pay equity, violence and harassment at work, and approaches to eradicate forced labour from Canadian supply chains.

The issue of forced labour was a common theme throughout the conference and the Minister hosted a specific discussion on the issue with partner countries and the ILO. Over the past two years, the Government has introduced a number of initiatives to help tackle labour exploitation in global supply chains, such as a prohibition under the Customs Tariff on the importation of goods produced in whole or in part by forced labour. An updated Code of Conduct for Procurement has also been developed to outline expectations for suppliers regarding human and labour rights. Forced labour is a complex problem that requires considerable work and collaboration between governments, industry, and civil society. The Government of Canada is committed to eradicating forced labour from Canadian supply chains through legislation and ensuring that Canadian businesses operating abroad do not contribute to human rights abuses.



International delegates attending the ILC acknowledged the continued global uncertainty caused by Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war in Ukraine and the resulting impact on workers around the world. They also discussed best practices for supporting workers and their industries as our economies work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister's participation also supports Canada's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth as well as full and productive employment, to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal #8: Decent work and economic growth. This includes protecting labour rights and promoting safe and secure working environments for all workers.

"Workers are the backbone of our economy. Canada will continue to learn from and support other countries as we build the best policies to protect workers and improve their livelihoods at home and around the world."

–Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr

