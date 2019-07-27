Minister Mélanie Joly announces investments to support tourism in the Charlevoix Region

The Government of Canada announces nearly $200,000 in funding for Domes Charlevoix and Repère Boréal to promote tourism in the Charlevoix region

PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, July 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector is booming internationally and we want all regions, including Charlevoix, to benefit from it. This sector generates significant economic spinoffs across the country and accounts for more than 1.8 million jobs. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

With its new Canadian Tourism Strategy - Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, the Government of Canada will help the tourism sector increase its revenues by more than 25%, create 54,000 new middle-class jobs and bring more international visitors outside of major urban centres.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced an investment of $199,998 to support the adding and enhancement of accommodation facilities for Domes Charlevoix and Repère Boréal. This non-repayable financial assistance is allocated under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences.

Thanks to the Government of Canada's support for projects like these, Canadians, as well as international visitors, will be able to discover the regions of Quebec by staying in original and distinctive accommodations in order to fully enjoy the Canadian tourism offer.

Quotes

"When we were in Charlevoix last January, we heard from stakeholders. With our new tourism strategy, we are stepping up by investing in our communities and businesses from coast to coast to coast to develop unique tourism products and experiences that will attract more visitors year-round. We have a strategy that will help our regions capitalize on global tourism growth, diversify their economies and create good middle-class jobs, while showcasing the Canadian brand."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation doesn't happen only in big cities; it occurs in every region of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping companies and organizations, including in the tourism sector, turn their innovations into economic growth and quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Stay connected

Follow @cdntourism on social media for tourism-related news and join the conversation using #tourism and #jobs: Twitter, Instagram

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Domes Charlevoix on Facebook and Instagram

Follow Repère Boréal on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca