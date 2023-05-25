GRANDE-RIVIÈRE, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Whether it's the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Workers Benefit, the GST/HST Credit, the Climate Action Incentive or the new grocery rebate, benefits and credits continue to play a crucial role in helping Canadians with the cost of living.

To access these benefits and credits, volunteers from community organizations across Canada help hundreds of thousands of eligible people complete their tax returns each year, for free. The Canada Revenue Agency is proud to support these organizations through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) Grant, which helps offset the cost of hosting free tax clinics.

That's why, to support them in this important work, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, today announced increased grant funding for free tax clinics. The announcement was echoed by Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, during his visit to the Central Library in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

This year, the base amount of grant funding that organizations can receive will triple from $500 to $1,500 for organizations that file 50 or more returns. A new supplemental amount of $250 will also support organizations that operate in rural and remote communities.

The new formula is detailed as follows:

Base amounts:

$500 for organizations that file 10 to 49 tax returns *NEW* $1,500 for organizations that file 50 or more tax returns







Supplemental amounts:

$250 for organizations that serve Indigenous communities

$250 for organizations operating in Northern communities *NEW* $250 for organizations operating in rural and remote communities

$5 per tax return filed

Community organizations that host free tax clinics are invited to apply for grant funding starting today, May 25, 2023, until July 31, 2023. For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit canada.ca/free-tax-clinics-grant.



"I am proud to see how free tax clinics are making all the difference in the lives of so many Canadians. During my many visits across the country, I was touched by the dedication of volunteers and organizations to their communities. With today's announcement, we are giving these organizations an additional boost, which will allow them to save time on paperwork and devote more time to helping those who need it most. I am sincerely grateful for the hard work of all those who, year after year, give their time to make this service possible. I invite all eligible organizations to apply for the grant now."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue



In 2022, 3,410 community organizations and 14,750 volunteers helped 649,420 people across Canada complete their income tax and benefit returns through the CVITP and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec .

complete their income tax and benefit returns through the CVITP and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in . In 2021 the CRA committed more than 10 million dollars over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in Quebec .

over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in . The CRA works closely with Revenu Québec, which provides a separate grant for Quebec organizations to offset the cost of completing provincial income tax returns.

organizations to offset the cost of completing provincial income tax returns. In the first two years of the grant program, the CRA has awarded more than 2,000 funding agreements to eligible organizations across Canada , totalling more than $3.7 million in grant funding.

, totalling more than in grant funding. This year, the CVITP Grant online application is open from May 25 to July 31 2023 . Organizations are invited to apply annually.

