Tax Tip - Direct deposit changes impacting EFILERS and taxpayers

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The confidence and trust that individuals and businesses have in the CRA is a cornerstone of Canada's tax system. The CRA regularly adjusts and improves its systems and processes to safeguard sensitive information against ever evolving threats to its digital services.

To support our ongoing efforts to enhance the security of taxpayer accounts, and given persistent threat actors looking to defraud the system, direct deposit registrations or changes submitted via EFILE or by phone will no longer be accepted starting March 24, 2025.

We encourage individuals or their legal representatives to update their direct deposit information quickly and easily by signing into their CRA account or requesting it through their bank or credit union. A CRA account allows individuals to update everything from their direct deposit information to custody arrangements and allows instant access to individuals when they use our document verification service to create an account.

My Account

With My Account you can arrange your direct deposit information (start, update, stop).

If you do not yet have access to My Account, you can use the document verification service to verify your identity without waiting for a CRA security code, giving you full and immediate access to your CRA account.

Through your Canadian bank or credit union

You can sign up for direct deposit or change your account information through many Canadian banks, credit unions, and trust companies.

Once you provide consent through one of these financial institutions, your CRA direct deposit information will be updated the next business day.

Visit your financial institution's website for information on how to sign up.

Do not close your old bank account until your first payment has been deposited to your new bank account.

For those unable to use electronic services, you can still update your direct deposit information by completing the Canada Direct Deposit enrolment form and sending it to the Receiver General for Canada at the address indicated at the bottom of the form.

Through continuous improvement of our systems and services we maximize privacy, security and efficiency and protect the integrity of our tax system.

How taxpayers can protect their personal information

While the CRA is continuously adapting its safety protocols to keep taxpayer information safe, there are still things that taxpayers can do to protect their own information. To help lower their risk of being impacted by a cyber-threat, Canadians are strongly encouraged to:

Regularly monitor their CRA account for suspicious activity, such as unexpected account changes or benefit applications made without their consent, and report any suspicious activity to the CRA immediately. This helps to address suspicious activity promptly.

Change passwords and security questions regularly and ensure they remain confidential. User IDs and passwords should be unique to a CRA account, and passwords must be complex to keep others from guessing what they are.

Keep contact information (mailing address, email address, phone number) up to date, as the CRA contacts taxpayers if suspicious activity is detected on their account.

Install anti-virus software to remove malware from their personal devices.

To learn more about keeping your digital information safe visits GetCyberSafe.ca .

