OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Filing an income tax and benefit return might not be the highlight of your year, but it allows you to receive any benefit and credit payments you're entitled to, and you may even get a refund. Although the clock is ticking, there's still time to file! By following the tips below, you can file your tax return with ease before the deadline.

Know your tax-filing and payment deadlines

Mark these dates in your calendar so you don't miss any deadlines:

April 30, 2025 – Deadline for most individuals to file their tax return and pay any taxes owed.

– Deadline for most individuals to file their tax return and pay any taxes owed. June 15, 2025 – Deadline to file your tax return if you, or your spouse or common-law partner, are self-employed. Since this date falls on a Sunday, we will consider your tax return filed on time if we receive it on or before June 16, 2025 . If you owe money, you will still need to pay by April 30, 2025, to avoid interest.

Before doing your taxes, find any deductions, credits, and expenses you may be able to claim to help reduce the amount of tax you have to pay.

If you have a balance owing, there are many different payment methods available to you, including online options. Even if you can't pay your entire tax debt right away, filing by the deadline is important to prevent any disruptions to your benefits and credits and to avoid penalties.

Sign up for direct deposit

Before filing your tax return, you should sign up for direct deposit. By doing so, you'll receive any tax refund or benefit and credit payments faster and securely, directly into your bank account.

If you combine online filing with direct deposit, you could get any refund you're owed in as little as eight business days. Paper returns aren't as fast, and it could take up to eight weeks to process them.

File your tax return online: It's fast, easy, and secure

Online filing is simple and offers many benefits, such as receiving your refund quicker, not having to mail anything, and being able to change your tax return online, if needed. You will also be able to access your notice of assessment (NOA) as soon as the CRA has received and processed your tax return. To view your NOA in your tax software, you need to be registered for a CRA account.

To file online, you can use NETFILE-certified tax software. NETFILE is a fast and convenient option for filing your tax return online. We have a list of NETFILE-certified tax software products that are easy to use, fast, and secure. Some options are free!

You'll be asked to enter an access code when using NETFILE-certified tax software. Your eight-character access code is made up of numbers and letters and is located on the right side of your NOA for the previous tax year. Using the access code is not mandatory, but it will allow you to use information from your 2024 tax return when confirming your identity with the CRA. If you do not use your access code, you will have to use other information for authentication purposes.

To use the Auto-fill my return service when filing your tax return online, you will need access to your CRA account. This secure CRA service automatically fills in parts of your tax return with the information that the CRA has on file. Once your tax return is auto-filled, double check the information to make sure it's accurate with the tax information that has been given to you.

Make sure to report all your income

You may not see certain 2024 tax slips, such as the T3 (trust income), T4 (remuneration paid), T4A (pension and other income) and T5 (investment income), in My Account or through the Auto-fill my Return service as early as in previous years. However, you are still able to file your information, by entering information from the slip(s) you received from the issuer (for example, your employer or financial institution) on your tax return. When you file your tax return, make sure that all income earned during the 2024 tax year is reported. This ensures you meet your tax obligations and allows the CRA to accurately determine your eligibility for various benefit and credit payments.

If you forgot to include information or made a mistake on your tax return, it can be adjusted! Once you receive your notice of assessment, you can submit an online request to change your tax return. Submit your request using Change my Return in My Account or ReFILE for faster service!

Take advantage of resources to help you file

If you need additional help to file your tax return, check out these services and resources:

Want other helpful tax tips?

We have other tax tips that may be helpful for you, depending on your tax situation:

