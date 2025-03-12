OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Doing your taxes each year can feel like a big job, but you don't have to do it alone! If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you might be able to get help from a volunteer at a free tax clinic.

A modest income is less than $35,000 for a single person and less than $45,000 for a couple. Your tax situation is simple if, for example, you don't have a small business or income from a rental property.

Volunteers can help with your taxes for this year, and it is possible to get them to help you do your taxes going back 10 years.

Doing your taxes is the only way to continue or start to receive the credit and benefit payments you may be eligible for, including the Canada child benefit or the GST/HST credit. If you have direct deposit, these payments will go directly into your bank account.

How do free tax clinics work?

Community groups, such as charities and non-profit organizations, host free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, in partnership with Revenu Québec.

Last year, 18,090 volunteers supported 3,520 organizations that hosted free tax clinics. These volunteers submitted more than 980,000 tax returns, serving more than 857,000 people in the process. These efforts resulted in more than $2.3 billion in benefit and credit payments.

If you are eligible for free tax help, what are your options?

If you think you may be eligible, there are different ways you can get help: you can visit a tax clinic in person, get help on a video call, chat on the phone, or drop off your documents at a clinic. Most clinics are open in March and April, but some are open all year.

To find a free tax clinic that's right for you, go to our online directory. New clinics are continually being added, so check back often.

Did you receive a letter inviting you to use SimpleFile services?

You may also receive a SimpleFile invitation letter from us. The CRA is sending out 2 million invitations this tax season to lower-income individuals. If you receive a letter, you can use this free, secure, and simplified method to do your taxes. For more information, go to canada.ca/simplefile.

How can you help?

The CRA is always looking for more community partners and volunteers to participate in the program. Sign up at canada.ca/taxes-volunteer.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency