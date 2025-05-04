OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

President von der Leyen congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The two leaders underscored the close and growing relationship between Canada and the European Union.

The leaders discussed opportunities ahead to build on their free trade relationship, bolster economic security, and work side-by-side on shared defence and security challenges.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

