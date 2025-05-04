Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Français
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
May 04, 2025, 18:37 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
President von der Leyen congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The two leaders underscored the close and growing relationship between Canada and the European Union.
The leaders discussed opportunities ahead to build on their free trade relationship, bolster economic security, and work side-by-side on shared defence and security challenges.
The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.
Associated Link
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article