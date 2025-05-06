WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his visit to Washington, D.C., where he met with the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Trump for his welcome and hospitality, and the spirit and substance of their extensive discussions. The Prime Minister underscored with the President that Canada and the United States are stronger when we work together.

Prime Minister Carney and President Trump discussed the immediate trade pressures facing their nations. The Prime Minister stated Canada's openness to building a new economic and security relationship with the United States – based on respect, built on common interests, and to the benefit of both nations.

To that end, the Prime Minister and the President agreed to continue discussions over the coming weeks. They looked forward to meeting next month at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

As the Prime Minister returns to Canada, he remains focused on reinforcing Canada's strength at home. His new government will transform border security, Arctic security, and Canada's investments in national defence. They will build an economy that creates jobs, grows incomes, and withstands shocks – the strongest economy in the G7.

