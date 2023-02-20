OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement today to mark the second annual International Day for Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families:

"Today, on the second International Day for Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families, I join the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other international partners in remembering and honouring victims of air tragedies around the world.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the families left behind - families who continue to grieve and who will be forever changed.

"Many Canadians have unfortunately been directly impacted by air tragedies. In 2020, Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752), tragically taking the lives of all 176 innocent people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents, and many others with ties to Canada. In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (ET302) crashed on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, claiming the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians and others with ties to Canada. In 1985, 280 Canadians lost their lives in the terrorist bombing of Air India Flight 182.

"Our government honours the victims and is taking tangible action to support their families. In summer 2022, the Government of Canada launched a pathway to permanent residence for family members of victims of Flight PS752 and Flight ET302 who have close ties to surviving family members in Canada. We are also working to provide scholarships in memory of the victims of Flight PS752, and this year established the Commemoration Fund for the Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Tragedy, which includes scholarships and support for commemorative projects that pay tribute to the victims.

"We are making progress in helping prevent future tragedies. Through the Safer Skies Initiative, we are working with international partners to increase the safety and security of commercial airlines in, or near, conflict zones. Canada will co-host the third Safer Skies Forum with the Netherlands in The Hague in June 2023. We are also continuing our engagement at ICAO to improve air disaster investigation protocols and enhance the transparency and credibility of these investigations in a way that makes them more effective in preventing air disasters and increasing global civil aviation safety.

"We invite all Canadians to join us in remembering victims of air tragedies and their families on this solemn day."

