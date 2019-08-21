Media Advisory - Special citizenship ceremony to be held at FAN EXPO Canada™ with Minister Hussen

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and FAN EXPO Canada™ will host a pop culture inspired citizenship ceremony and welcome 90 new citizens as the annual fan convention kicks off at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will administer the oath of citizenship. Other guests include Liem Vu, host of Global News Morning Toronto; and Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ.

FAN EXPO Canada™ is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Canada and the third largest pop culture event in North America.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. (local time)

Place:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

North Building, Level 200

Room 206B, Theatre A

255 Front Street West

Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6

Notes for media:

Media should arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.

Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

