Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary DeCourcey to make announcement related to Francophone newcomers across Canada Français
Jul 02, 2019, 12:29 ET
DIEPPE, NB, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement in support of Francophone newcomers, and be available to media to answer questions.
Date:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Time:
12:00 p.m. (local time)
Place:
Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick – Galerie Parallèle
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
