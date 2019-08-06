Media Advisory - Ministers Petitpas Taylor and LeBlanc to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Moncton Airport
Aug 06, 2019, 14:26 ET
DIEPPE, NB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, will make a funding announcement for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.
The Ministers will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 AM (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
Share this article