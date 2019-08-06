Media Advisory - Ministers Petitpas Taylor and LeBlanc to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Moncton Airport

DIEPPE, NB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, will make a funding announcement for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

The Ministers will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

August 7, 2019


Time:

9:00 AM (ADT)


Location:

Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport
777 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe, NB
E1A 7Z5

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

