Media Advisory - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce investments in support of the Greater Montréal tourism industry

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce financial assistance for the Office des congrès et du tourisme du Grand Montréal to support projects aimed at raising Quebec's international profile.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

The Minister will take questions from the media following the announcement.

Press conference date

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Time

3:00 p.m.

Location

Claire and Marc Bourgie Pavilion

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

1339 Sherbrooke Street West

Montréal, Quebec H3G 1J5

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca