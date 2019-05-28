Media Advisory - Government of Canada provides support to film festival fostering culture change and accessibility awareness
May 28, 2019, 15:32 ET
OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will attend the ReelAbilities Film Festival in Toronto, where she will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is helping to promote inclusion.
The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|
TIME:
|
7:00 pm.
|
PLACE:
|
Artscape Daniels Launchpad
East Tower, 130 Queens Quay East
4th floor
Toronto, Ontario
