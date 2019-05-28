Media Advisory - Government of Canada provides support to film festival fostering culture change and accessibility awareness

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will attend the ReelAbilities Film Festival in Toronto, where she will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is helping to promote inclusion.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, May 29, 2019



TIME : 7:00 pm.



PLACE : Artscape Daniels Launchpad East Tower, 130 Queens Quay East 4th floor Toronto, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

