Media Advisory - Canadian War Museum to livestream ceremony in Memorial Hall

Anyone wishing to watch the livestream can visit one of the links below as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 11.

The livestream will remain available online until noon on November 12.

In addition to the livestream, warmuseum.ca/remember also includes a list of events taking place at the Museum on Remembrance Day. Visitors to the page will also find educational resources, such as a video overview of the crucial contributions women made during the First and Second World Wars and how their lives changed as a result.



A limited number of free tickets will be available as of 9:30 a.m. at the Information desk. No reservations are permitted. Please note that the Lobby will be open to the public as of 7:30 a.m. and there is a limit of two tickets per person.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

