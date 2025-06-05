GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - No need to be decked out in your favourite retro outfit to experience the music of the '60s, '70s and '80s — music that has brought people together, expressed inner worlds, and challenged the status quo, and that remains, in many ways, the soundtrack of our lives. Turn up the volume on your radio and visit Retro – Popular Music in Canada From the '60s, '70s, and '80s, the first-ever exhibition about popular music produced by the Canadian Museum of History!

Opening on June 6, 2025, this exciting new exhibition explores the era in which Canada's popular music came of age. From iconic singer-songwriters, to stadium-filling acts, to bold trendsetters, Retro looks at how musicians and listeners experimented, innovated, and sparked new forms of creative expression.

"Music has always been a mirror of Canadian life — its struggles, its triumphs, and its diversity — and culture is often our best ambassador," said Caroline Dromaguet, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History. "Retro highlights and celebrates the influence of Canadian artists who helped define generations, sparked conversations, challenged norms, and united communities. At a time when Canadians are reflecting on who we are and what unites us, this exhibition is a powerful reminder of the role music plays in shaping our shared identity."

Bottom of Form

Retro – Popular Music in Canada From the '60s, '70s and '80s is developed by the Canadian Museum of History and presented by Power Corporation of Canada. It features more than 160 objects, more than 100 song clips, a rich variety of photographs, 8 interactive elements, and nearly 40 audiovisual components, including multimedia productions.

Iconic objects include Robbie Robertson's Gibson guitar, Céline Dion's Eurovision outfit, Randy Bachman's handmade guitar, Geddy Lee's Rickenbacker doubleneck guitar, and the wedding dress worn by k.d. lang at the 1985 JUNO Awards. Visitors will also discover handwritten lyrics by Bruce Cockburn, a typewriter used by Leonard Cohen in the 1980s, a drumskin hand-painted by the Cowboy Junkies, and a self-portrait by Joni Mitchell. Striking visuals, photographs, memorabilia, and a few surprises — such as notepaper from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Bed-In for Peace — complement stories of artistry and collaboration. More than 100 influential artists are featured, including Neil Young, Robert Charlebois, Harmonium, BTO, Rush, and Daniel Lanois.

Popular music became an explosive cultural force during these three decades. Examining how music can be social, personal and political — often all at the same time — Retro transports visitors to different times and places, and shines a new light on this formative era and its enduring impact.

"At Power Corporation of Canada, we believe that supporting the arts means investing in the spirit of our communities," said Paul C. Genest, Senior Vice-President at Power Corporation of Canada. "We are proud to partner with the Canadian Museum of History to bring Retro to life — a vibrant and timely celebration of the voices, sounds, and stories that have helped shape Canada's cultural identity. Music has long been a powerful force for connection, expression, and change, and this exhibition pays tribute to the artists whose work continues to resonate across generations."

To complement the exhibition, a slate of in-gallery and other programming is being developed. A souvenir catalogue for the exhibition has also been produced and is available through the Museum's Gift Shop, both on site and online.

The exhibition will be on view from June 6, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

Located on the shores of the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec, the Canadian Museum of History welcomes over 1.2 million visitors each year. The Museum's principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity, as well as to enhance Canadians' awareness of world history and cultures.

For more information, please visit historymuseum.ca. Follow us on X, Facebook or Instagram.

If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please send us an email.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Stéphanie Verner, Senior Media Relations and Communications Officer, Canadian Museum of History, Telephone: 819-776-7169, [email protected]