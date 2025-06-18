OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, the Canadian War Museum unveils a new display. It marks the century-long history of Commissionaires by highlighting the significant contributions of the organization from its beginnings to the present day. Visitors can find the display in Commissionaires Way, the corridor connecting the Museum's main exhibitions to the LeBreton Gallery.

Established to provide meaningful employment to veterans, Commissionaires was founded in Montréal in 1925. Since then, the not-for-profit organization has grown to 22,000 employees, including many veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It is the largest private-sector employer of veterans in Canada.

"We are pleased to present this display highlighting the longstanding relationship between Commissionaires and Canada's veterans," said James Whitham, Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "The display offers visitors a chance to learn about the organization's evolution and its vital role in supporting veterans over a century."

"We are delighted with how Commissionaires Way recognizes some of the many extraordinary people who served and continue to serve the Corps throughout our century of service to Canadians," said Commissionaires Chief of Staff, Captain Harry Harsch, OMM, CD, RCN (Ret'd).

Developed by the Canadian War Museum, the display highlights veterans from all decades of Commissionaires. It features the Victoria Cross (VC) medal set that belonged to Major Benjamin Handley Geary of the East Surrey Regiment, who earned the decoration for bravery at Hill 60 during the First World War. Also featured is Lieutenant Colin Fraser Barron of the 48th Highlanders, who received the Victoria Cross for capturing three German machine-gun positions in the 1917 Battle of Passchendaele.

Modern-day Commissionaires in the display include Ajit Singh and Rodney McAlpine, whose quick thinking saved lives while on the job, and who were recognized with the Commissionaires Medal of Bravery. Also included is Major (Ret'd) Sandra Perron, Canada's first female infantry officer, veterans' advocate, and bestselling author, who serves on the board of Commissionnaires du Québec.

The Museum extends its sincere appreciation to Commissionaires for its generous support in bringing this important initiative to life.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca. Follow us on X, Facebook or Instagram .

If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please email us.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]