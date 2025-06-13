GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Digital Museums Canada 2025 Call for Proposals will open in two days! As of June 15, eligible museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations are invited to apply for up to $250,000 in funding from Digital Museums Canada. Over $2 million in funding is available to create online projects, develop digital capacity, and reach new audiences through digital storytelling.

Digital Museums Canada (DMC) is an investment program managed by the Canadian Museum of History. Organizations can choose from one of two investment streams:

Digital Museums Canada has provided over $22 million in funding to more than 275 projects to date.

Digital Projects

With an investment of up to $250,000 , develop an online project from the ground up with the support of a web development agency.

With an investment of up to $25,000, use DMC's user-friendly website-building platform to create an engaging story.

With an investment of $25,000 , use DMC's user-friendly website-building platform to create an engaging story.

Starting in September, DMC will also offer a robust application assistance program to help applicants strengthen their funding applications. This includes Information Sessions, Office Hours, and Mentorship Chats.

Digital Museums Canada is the largest investment program of its kind in the country, having provided over $22 million in funding to more than 275 projects to date. It offers Canadian museums and heritage organizations funding, expert guidance, and user-friendly tools to tell stories on a variety of online platforms, such as virtual exhibitions and tours, online games, web apps, and educational resources. DMC is committed to online accessibility as well as to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the heritage sector.

Visit digitalmuseums.ca to apply and check out some of the recently funded projects!

The 2025 Call for Proposals closes on December 1.

Managed by the Canadian Museum of History, the Digital Museums Canada (DMC) investment program helps build digital capacity in museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada, offering unique access to diverse stories and experiences.

