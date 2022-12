LONDON, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Zavitz Insurance & Wealth of London, Ontario, was recognized by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, with a Canada's Volunteer Award in the Business Leader category, at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario, on December 5, 2022.

Zavitz Insurance & Wealth was recognized for being a strong financial supporter to various charities and not-for-profit organizations within their community. Zavitz Insurance & Wealth will identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses who have made significant contributions in improving the lives of others. Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering.

The next call for nominations will launch in winter 2023. Nominees can be individual volunteers, groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

Regional award recipients can identify a charity or not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

Quote

"The stories and achievements of our Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. I also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers from across Canada who continue to contribute to finding new and innovative ways of making a difference in their communities."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Associated Links

Government of Canada announces recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards

Canada's Volunteer Awards program

Award recipients' biographies

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]