Launching the Atlantic Immigration Program to drive economic growth and attract skilled workers

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Immigration is vital to the future of communities across the country, and nowhere more so than in Atlantic Canada. The Atlantic Immigration Pilot welcomed over 12,700 newcomers across the region, strengthening our communities and helping our businesses succeed. We announced the new permanent Atlantic Immigration Program, recognizing the need to build on this success as we continue to recover from the pandemic and address labour shortages across Atlantic Canada.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that applications for the permanent Atlantic Immigration Program will launch on March 6, 2022. Candidates with a valid endorsement from an Atlantic Canadian business will now be able to submit applications for permanent residence under the new permanent program. This dynamic program will help the Atlantic provinces attract more skilled newcomers to fuel our economic recovery and drive further growth in the region.

Since 2017, participating employers have made over 9,800 job offers in key sectors, including in health care, manufacturing, accommodations and food services. More significantly, over 90% of applicants were still living in the region after a year. This is a testament to the resilient and welcoming nature of Atlantic Canadian communities.

The Atlantic Immigration Program helps establish Atlantic Canada as a leading destination for skilled workers and international graduates. It responds directly to the region's acute demographic and economic challenges, and will help build a vibrant and prosperous future for Atlantic Canada.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada continues to work closely with employers and provincial governments to ensure a smooth transition between the pilot and the permanent program. For more information about the Atlantic Immigration Program and how to apply, visit our website.

Quotes

"Newcomers have played a key role in strengthening communities across Atlantic Canada and helping businesses succeed. By working closely with employers and our provincial partners, the Atlantic Immigration Program will attract highly skilled workers and international graduates to our region, and it will help rebuild our economy, address our labour shortage and build a prosperous future for Atlantic Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

As part of the Government of Canada's Atlantic Growth Strategy, the Atlantic Immigration Pilot aimed to accelerate the growth of Atlantic Canada's economy and was designed to test new approaches to attract and retain skilled immigrants in the region. It responded to the region's acute demographic and economic challenges, including slow growth, chronic labour market shortages, an aging workforce, and difficulty attracting and retaining immigrants

Atlantic Growth Strategy, the Atlantic Immigration Pilot aimed to accelerate the growth of economy and was designed to test new approaches to attract and retain skilled immigrants in the region. It responded to the region's acute demographic and economic challenges, including slow growth, chronic labour market shortages, an aging workforce, and difficulty attracting and retaining immigrants The Atlantic Immigration Pilot is now closed; applications are no longer being accepted.

The regulations for the permanent Atlantic Immigration Program came into force on January 1, 2022 .

. With at least 6,000 admission spaces available yearly, the Atlantic Immigration Program will complement the Provincial Nominee Programs in each Atlantic province.

In 2018–2019, the Atlantic provinces saw their highest population growth since the 1970s, with immigration, including from the pilot, being the main driver of this trend.

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Aidan Strickland, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]