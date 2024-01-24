Bell Let's Talk asks Canadians what they will do to create change, and shares tips on ways to help

Bell Let's Talk Day highlights mental health organizations that are creating real change in their communities

2024 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund is now open for applications. Registered charitable organizations can apply for grants up to $25,000 for programs that are improving access to mental health care, supports and services

for programs that are improving access to mental health care, supports and services Mental health events taking place across the country

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today is Bell Let's Talk Day! We are encouraging everyone to take meaningful action to create real change while also highlighting Canadian mental health organizations who are providing Canadians with access to mental health care in their communities across the country. These organizations are working to create real change for so many Canadians who are struggling with their mental health.

"It's Bell Let's Talk Day! We are putting a spotlight on the mental health organizations all across the country that are working every day to provide mental health supports and services for Canadians. Today and throughout the year we encourage everyone to take meaningful action to help create real change in their communities."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Bell Let's Talk supports organizations throughout Canada including the mental health organizations and services that are highlighted in this year's campaign: 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, Aire Ouverte, Canadian Red Cross, CAPSA, Choices for Youth, CMHA PEI Division, Foundry, Hong Fook Mental Health Association, Huddle, Integrated Youth Services (IYS), Jacob Puddister Memorial Foundation, Kickstand, Kids Help Phone, LakeCity Works, Les Impatients, Liard Aboriginal Women's Society, National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC), Nurrait | Jeunes Karibus, Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq/Kitikmeot Heritage Society, Portage, Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY), Sophia Recovery Centre, TAIBU Community Health Centre, The Do More Agriculture Foundation, The Refugee Centre, and Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario. For more information, visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

2024 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund open for applications

Applications are now being accepted for the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund. Registered charitable organizations can apply for grants up to $25,000 for programs that are improving access to mental health care, supports and services. To date, $20 million has been awarded to more than 1,100 local mental health programs across Canada. Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk and follow the links to Funding Opportunities to apply online.

Bell Let's Talk Day events taking place today:

Bell Media English and French Programming:

CTV YOUR MORNING:

CTV YOUR MORNING will explore 9-8-8, Canada's new suicide crisis helpline, and how it's helping Canadians. Dr. Allison Crawford, chief medical officer for the line, will explain how it works, who people connect with, and the impact the line is having across the country.

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG:

Mary Deacon joins Mary Berg to raise awareness about this year's "Let's Create Real Change" campaign, and what Canadians can do to help loved ones who may be struggling. In addition, Mental Health and Substance Use Counsellor Karlie Klinck raises awareness about how Youth Wellness Hubs of Ontario uniquely provides both clinical and social programs serving youth ages 12-25 in a nurturing environment.

THE SOCIAL:

THE SOCIAL hosts will be joined by Olympic bronze medalist and Canadian rugby star, Jen Kish, for candid conversations about the day's trending topics, all relating to mental health and well-being. The show will also include segments about the appropriate language to use when discussing mental health, youth addiction, and methods for improving mental resiliency.

ETALK:

GINNY & GEORGIA star Sara Waisglass stops by the ETALK set to talk about her Blue Monday public service announcement produced in partnership with Olympian Silken Laumann's Unsinkable foundation, which uses storytelling as a way to normalize discussions surrounding mental health.

Reporter Sonia Mangat visits Kids Help Phone (KHP) to sit down with President and CEO Katherine Hay and Jamieson Scott, a former service user who now works as a development officer. They discuss the organization's launch of the Feel Out Loud Anthem, created by more than 50 Canadian Artists and how KHP's 35 years of service has made it essential for youth in Canada.

CTV digital platforms highlight mental health

CTV.ca and the CTV app highlights Bell Let's Talk Day programming across CTV series in addition to specially-curated collections focused on mental health awareness, health and wellness, and discussions with experts in the field of mental health, as well as a Mental Health Awareness movie collection (including Girl, Interrupted; As Good As It Gets; Greenberg; and more) free to stream anytime.

TSN

Bell Let's Talk Day content will be featured across TSN platforms, as Canada's Sports Leader amplifies and shares messages from teams and prominent figures from around the world of sports. These messages appear on SportsCentre, TSN.ca, and across TSN social media platforms, including the Jan. 24 edition of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

Crave

Crave's Mental Health Awareness Collection features titles such as NOTHING COMPARES, THE GOLDEN BOY, WAY OVER ME, All My Puny Sorrows, and many more. The collection also includes the newly released Canadian documentary ATTILA from Stephen Hosier, which investigates the life and death of Attila Csanyi.

MuchMusic spotlights mental health in music

Today MuchMusic is amplifying mental health stories across all of its social media platforms with a special compilation video featuring interviews with artists, where they share their personal stories on mental health. MuchMusic VJ Teddy Tong also hits the streets to chat with Canadians about how music has positively affected their mental health.

LE CLOWN EST TRISTE

This documentary attempts to understand and demystify the increased presence of mental health issues among comedians: behind those who make us laugh there is sometimes a sad clown. Jean-François Mercier, Simon Gouache, Cathy Gauthier, Mario Jean, Maude Landry, Coco Belliveau and Preach will unveil their own vulnerabilities. Louise Richer, Executive Director and founder of the École nationale de l'humour, students from the École nationale de l'humour and specialists will also share their observations.

LE CLOWN EST TRISTE will be broadcasted today at 7 p.m. on Canal Vie and on January 28 at 8 p.m. on Noovo and will also be available on Crave and Noovo.ca starting January 24.

RDS

During the day, RDS flagship programs will address mental health through interviews with athletes or sports stakeholders on the subject: former NHL player Éric Bélanger and Dr. Sylvain Guimond (ON JASE), former boxer Marie-Eve Dicaire (SPORTS 30), baseball player Charles Leblanc (5 À 7) and golfer Maude-Aimée Leblanc (L'ANTICHAMBRE). There will also be an interview with mental health trainer Jean-François Ménard on RDS.ca.

Noovo

BIG BROTHER CELEBRITÉS will deliver personal testimonies from celebrities on today's show at 6:30 p.m. The full discussion can be seen in BIG BROTHER 7/7 on Noovo.ca.

Noovo Info will report on the crisis centers in Montréal which are receiving more and more calls related to financial anxiety. There will also be reports in each region on the state of mental health services and organizations that help fight stigma. At 10:30 p.m., the show LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO, hosted by Michel Bherer, will focus on mental health. All content and resources will be available on Noovo.info.

The Noovo.ca audience can now discover several productions in the "La santé mentale : créons de vrais changements" collection, including QUAND LA MALADIE MENTALE S'INVITE, SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI and CHSLD, MON AMOUR. On Noovo Moi, a folder will be available with information and advice.

Crave, SUPER ÉCRAN and Cinépop

Starting now, Crave subscribers can see productions where aspects of mental health are demystified in the "Bell Let's Talk" collection. LE POIDS DE L'APPARENCE, MAMAN, POURQUOI TU PLEURES?, ACCRO : TROUBLES DE DÉPENDANCES, LA SANTÉ MENTALE : UNE NOTE À LA FOIS and SURVIVRE AU SPORT are among the titles selected.

The documentaries LE POID DE L'OR (3:55 p.m.), presented by Michael Phelps, and NOTHING COMPARES V.F. (11:10 p.m.), on the late Sinéad O'Connor, will be broadcast on SUPER ÉCRAN. The award-winning films LE BON CÔTÉ DES CHOSES (1 p.m.) and UN HOMME D'EXCEPTION (3:05 p.m.) will be on the air at Cinépop.

iHeartRadio

All day long, Rouge FM and ÉNERGIE will offer listeners mental health related topics. As of January 22, the podcast LE CHANGEMENT… STRESS, DÉFI OU OPPORTUNITÉ by Dr. Nadia Gagnier, hosted by Varda Étienne, will be available on iHeartRadio.

#TeamBell takes action

#TeamBell is creating positive change by participating in multiple workplace events across the country, including assembling over 3,450 winter essential kits for local organizations in need, sponsoring award-winning storyteller Jason Reid in Speaker Series: Embracing invisible disabilities in the workplace and hosting a presentation by Calgary Counselling Centre on how they are supporting Calgarians in need of mental health supports.

Workplace Mental Health Leadership certificate program

As part of Bell's commitment to leading by example in our own workplace and encouraging greater workplace engagement across Canada, we are offering the Workplace Mental Health Leadership certificate program at no cost to select Bell and Bell Let's Talk partners.

Notable landmarks join in to highlight mental health

To mark Bell Let's Talk Day, several notable landmarks in communities across Canada will light up blue, including Signal Hill, Vancouver City Hall, Burrard St. Bridge and Winnipeg Esplanade Riel Footbridge.

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport will be celebrating with a Bell Let's Talk smiley face on their sign. Les Lignes du Fjord will show their support for Bell Let's Talk and mental health with special signage on 60 trucks in Saguenay to encourage people to take action for mental health.

Communities around the country raise the Bell Let's Talk flag

More than 170 communities and organizations around the country are showing their support for mental health with Bell Let's Talk flag raisings, including the communities of Baie-Saint-Paul, Cape Breton, Charlottetown, Halifax, Mississauga, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Mont-Royal, Niagara Falls, Oka, Ottawa, Regina, Saint John, Sainte-Julie, Saguenay, Sault Ste. Marie, Seine River First Nation, Toronto, Whitehorse, Wolf Lake First Nation. Flags will also be raised by the governments of Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Yukon, Royal Canadian Mounted Police divisions and police services around the country, and by various post-secondary institutions.

University and college student engagement

The Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign will reach more than 200 universities, colleges and CEGEPs throughout Canada. The campaign features a variety of events on campuses to promote student mental health and wellness, including more than 190 Bell Let's Talk varsity and collegiate games. Schools will also screen short films about mental health provided by the Au Contraire Film Festival. When students purchase a specialty item from participating Chartwells-run food service locations on campus today, 100% of the proceeds from sales of that item will support their student mental health and well-being departments.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police encourages mental health awareness across the country

The RCMP is committed to prioritizing mental health, which is part of their work to create real change for the organization and the communities they serve. As a proud partner of Bell Let's Talk, they will be organizing flag raising ceremonies and engaging employees across the country to help raise awareness for mental health.

NFL supports mental health with new content series

Proud partner of Bell Let's Talk, the NFL has produced a two-part content series to end stigma and create an open dialogue around mental health. The first video in the series is a sit down with TSN's Kara Wagland and retired Wide Receiver, Brandon Marshall, who opens up about his mental health journey and how he is now opening the door for others to feel comfortable speaking up about their struggles. The series' second video features a roundtable talk discussing how clubs are building a positive culture around mental health with the NFL's Vice President of Wellness and Clinical Services, Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti, who is joined by Dr. Lani Lawrence, Director of Wellness and Clinical Services to the New York Giants, and the Philadelphia Eagles own Player Engagement Director, Paul Lancaster. Watch TSN live, or follow the links:

Improving The Culture Around Mental Health Among NFL Players | NFL x Bell Let's Talk

Brandon Marshall Shares Mental Health Journey | NFL x Bell Let's Talk

Hockey Talks – NHL teams show support for mental health

The Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Montréal Canadiens are showing support on social media on Bell Let's Talk Day, following annual Hockey Talks nights presented by Bell and Bell MTS throughout the month. Fans had the opportunity to learn about local mental health organizations like Huddle in Manitoba, Youth Services Bureau in Ottawa and Le Refuge des Jeunes in Montréal, among other Bell Let's Talk mental health partners.

Hockey Talks – Le Rocket at Place Bell

Today, the Bell Let's Talk team is hosting the Centre d'Implication Libre de Laval (CILL), a mental health organization who is a 2023 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant recipient.

Raptors 905 take Bell Let's Talk to the hardwood

Raptors 905, NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, will host its annual Bell Let's Talk Day game against Grand Rapids Gold, NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. With a special tip-off at 11:00 a.m. local students have been invited to enjoy the game and learn more about how to create real change for mental health.

CERVO Foundation – University Institute of Mental Health of Québec

Flag raising and Conference at noon today: "The Québec Program for Mental Disorders (PQTM), from self-care to psychotherapy; a global response that adapts to the unique journey and needs of each person." Attend in person at the IUSMQ or participate virtually on Teams here.

Kids Eat Smart Foundation

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation and Bell Let's Talk are hosting Bell Let's Talk breakfasts for 4,900 students at 11 schools across Newfoundland and Labrador. Teachers will discuss mental wellness and encourage conversation and steps to create change.

Belleville Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk Over Breakfast"

Explore what it means to "feel good." Join We Thrive at the Belleville Chamber Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. to learn more about the symptoms of burnout, anxiety and depression.

Peterborough & Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk About It"

Peterborough & Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk About It" features a panel discussion of mental health experts speaking to various support strategies and assistance available for the business community to support them with their mental health needs. Register here.

Timmins Rock Bell Let's Talk Game

Join the Timmins Rock CJHL Junior A Hockey Club as they raise awareness for mental health at their annual Bell Let's Talk game night. Tickets available here.

Forest Therapy Walks with Kawartha Conservation

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Kristie Virgoe, these free walks are designed to promote mental well-being by immersing participants in the calming embrace of nature, all while supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association through voluntary donations. Explore the serene beauty of Ken Reid Conservation Area while focusing on the importance of mental health. To register, go to Calendar - Kawartha Conservation.

Bell Let's Talk Community Fund, Post-Secondary Fund and Diversity Fund grants

The following 2023 Community Fund recipients will be hosting events and cheque presentations today: LakeCity Works in Nova Scotia, Cochrane Temiskaming Resource Centre and CMHA Champlain East in Ontario, Lloydminster Catholic School Division in Alberta and Streetohome Foundation in British Columbia.

Representatives from Bell will join Dr. Sinda K. Vanderpool, President of St. Mary's University, and other distinguished guests for a cheque presentation on campus at 2:40 p.m. This funding will play a pivotal role in expanding mental health resources, implementing educational programs, and enhancing support services for students.

Diversity Fund recipient, Hong Fook Mental Health Association, will be hosting an event to celebrate their Bell Let's Talk grant and speak about their work.

Telecon team supports mental health

Today, Telecon will donate $10 to the Canadian Mental Health Association for every re-share of their LinkedIn post by a Telecon employee, up to $10,000.

CHEO launches Mental Health Education Video Series

CHEO is pleased to launch the first video in its Mental Health Education Video Series, part of the Bell Let's Talk funded Choice and Partnership Approach (CAPA) program today. The first video in its series of six will be released on CHEO's YouTube channel today with the remaining videos being launched monthly afterwards.

Marking Bell Let's Talk Day in the Northwest Territories

Community members will gather on the traditional territory of Chief Drygeese, home and land of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation to mark Bell Let's Talk Day. Community members will join Sport North, the 2024 Arctic Winter Games Team NT, City of Yellowknife and Northwestel at the Multiplex to share the actions they are taking to address mental health challenges personally, in sports and in our community of Yellowknife.

Let's create real change. Take action on Bell Let's Talk Day and all year long!

Today and every day throughout the year, we can all take meaningful action to create change. Let's create real change asks everyone to play a role and provides practical examples of ways to create change in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to see examples of actions that we can all take and learn about some of the amazing mental health organizations creating real change by increasing access to supports and services in communities from coast to coast to coast. Download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

