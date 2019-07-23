Invitation to media - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier announces investments to support tourism in Gaspésie

MURDOCHVILLE, QC, July 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will announce funding to strengthen the tourism sector in Gaspésie and to stimulate economic growth and the creation of good jobs for middle-class families.

These announcements will take place at two press conferences that will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 .

1) Press conference in Murdochville :



Time : 9:30 a.m.



Location : York Lake Outdoor Centre

Outside, under the gazebo near the lake

198 route du lac York East

Murdochville, Quebec G0E 1W0



2) Press conference in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts :



Time: 3:15 p.m.



Location: Exploramer

1 Du Quai Street

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Quebec G4V 2B6

*People can use the parking lot in front of the church

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca