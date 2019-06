Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Festival de la Chanson de Tadoussac

TADOUSSAC, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

As part of a tour of the Côte-Nord region, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will attend the Festival de la Chanson de Tadoussac's opening cocktail reception and take the opportunity to announce financial support for this internationally renowned musical event.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Opening cocktail reception date

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time

6:00 p.m.

Location

Hôtel Tadoussac

Lobby

165 Bord de l'Eau Street

Tadoussac, Quebec

G0T 2A0

