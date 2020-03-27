Help us Help Canadians; Take part in Labour Force Survey

OTTAWA, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians are keenly aware of the need for facts on which to make good decisions that impact us all. Canadians trust Statistics Canada to provide high quality and timely data on which policy makers, businesses and citizens make important decisions. This is even more important during difficult times like the current COVID crisis.

"Our interviewers are in the process of collecting data on the Labour Force Survey over the telephone, which provides the most comprehensive picture of the rapidly shifting labour market situation across the country. We would like to thank all who have already taken part in this important survey and appreciate that the Canadians selected give a few minutes of their time, so we can all have the most accurate account of the situation", said the Chief Statistician of Canada, Anil Arora.

The Labour Force Survey is currently in the sixth day of collection and ends March 31, 2020. It is important that all those asked to respond to the survey take part. In particular, the agency is hoping for increased responses from respondents in the following geographic regions of the country, including:

Toronto

Hamilton

London

Wood Buffalo

Vancouver

Windsor

Sarnia

Barrie

Chilliwack

Results will be released on April 9th, and accessible on Statistics Canada's website at www.statcan.gc.ca.

Respondents with questions about the Labour Force survey can call 1-877-949-9492 (toll-free) more information.

