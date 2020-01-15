Government of the Northwest Territories partners with Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel to announce $500,000 in funding for child, youth and adults mental health programs

YELLOWKNIFE, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of the Northwest Territories, in partnership with Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel, today announced a $500,000 collaboration which will support the Strongest Families Institute to provide mental health services for children, youth, adults and families throughout the Northwest Territories.

Strongest Families Institute is an award-winning charity that provides evidence-based programming for children, youth, adults and their families to overcome significant issues such as anxiety and behaviour challenges. Strongest Families Institute currently operates in nine provinces across Canada and uses an innovative distance coaching approach to support clients while respecting their privacy. Strongest Families Institute coaches provide support when and where people need help – at home day or night.

Programs and supports through the Strongest Families Institute will be available in both English and French when programming in Northwest Territories is officially launched later this month. The Strongest Families Institute's programming was co-designed with partners, including Indigenous advisors. All Strongest Families Institute coaches are diversity trained and receive cultural competency training.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to making decisions to improve the lives of NWT residents. By partnering with Bell Let's Talk, Northwestel and the Strongest Families Institute, we are able to provide individuals, families, caregivers and youth with mental wellness and behavioural challenge supports when and where they need them from their home community. There is no waitlist for this innovative, flexible and evidence-based service that is available by phone and can be scheduled around each person's needs."

- Diane Thom, Minister, Health and Social Services

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to build on our existing partnership with the Strongest Families Institute to bring new mental health resources to families in the Northwest Territories. Bell and Northwestel share the Government of the Northwest Territories' commitment to expanding access to mental health support in ways that will make a real difference in people's lives."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

"As a longstanding partner of Bell Let's Talk and a passionate supporter of mental health in the North, Northwestel is proud to be involved in today's announcement about how we will make additional resources available to Northwest Territories families. Mental health affects all of us, and I want to thank Bell Let's Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and the Strongest Families Institute for the work they are doing to make mental health a priority in our communities."

- Curtis Shaw, President of Northwestel

"Strongest Families Institute is proud to partner with the Government of the Northwest Territories (NWT), Bell Let's Talk and Northwestel, to increase access to timely mental health services for children, youth, adults and families. We are honoured to work with these partners to improve access to care. The announcement of this investment allows us to provide our skill-based programs, that are proven to overcome mental health issues to NWT residents. Equipping people with life skills will lead to a healthier future. Through today's announcement of matched funding, together we will improve the well-being of those in need of assistance. Strongest Families Institute applauds Bell Let's Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories and Northwestel on their funding commitment to improved mental health wellness for all."

- Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO Strongest Families Institute

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 29

Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive both awareness and action in mental health.

Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Lets Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Northwestel – Northwestel Inc. services the largest operating area of any telecommunications company in the western hemisphere over the most remote and rugged terrain in Canada. It provides a complete range of voice, video and data solutions to residential and business customers in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon, northern British Columbia and High Level, Alberta.

About Strongest Families Institute - Strongest Families Institute is an award-winning charitable organization that provides proven programs to improve mental health and well-being by leveraging the advantages of highly skilled coaches and innovative technology. Strongest Families Institute removes barriers to care so that people gain quick access regardless of where they live. With Strongest Families Institute's family centred approach coaching calls are booked at convenient times, day or night. This means that there is no need to travel, no missed time from work or school, services are free to families, and stigma is virtually eliminated. Care is customized to meet the needs of the client. Strongest Families Institute's programs target significant problems that cause impairments to the adult, child, youth or family such as behaviour, anxiety and bedwetting.

For more information, please visit www.strongestfamilies.com.

