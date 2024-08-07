Carleton-sur-Mer business receives $600,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CARLETON-SUR-MER, QC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced a repayable contribution of $600,000 for Gestion Alter‑Direct international. This CED support will enable the business to continue to grow while also improving its productivity.

Gestion Alter-Direct international operates the Brûlerie du Quai, a business specializing in the roasting and sale of high‑quality coffee, as well as chocolate manufacturers Chaleur B Chocolat and Bassan Chocolat. CED's financial support has enabled the SME to construct a new building and install equipment such as a new Industry 4.0 automated production line for chocolate. The business, a member of Gaspésie gourmand, has won several awards for the quality of its various chocolate-based products. Two new jobs created through this project come on top of the 40 jobs that currently exist within the business.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"By investing in this project by Gestion Alter-Direct international to acquire automated equipment, we are following through on our commitments and helping businesses to grow, innovate and export their products. This dynamic homegrown SME will be able to pursue its growth and introduce its delicious coffees and chocolates to a new clientele, to the benefit of our entire wonderful region!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"SMEs are at the heart of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. That is why I am delighted with CED's support for Gestion Alter-Direct international's project. Through our funding, we are ensuring the creation of good jobs, while also boosting a business recognized for the quality of its products. Its contribution to economic vitality in Carleton‑sur‑Mer and the entire Gaspésie region is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of its project will be felt across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Realizing our dream to take ownership of chocolate processing here at home instead of leaving it in the hands of European businesses required trusted partners. It isn't as though more cacao grows here than in Belgium, so we can be proud of making the best milk chocolate in the world. Thank you to the team at CED for its support in this project and for being open to our development."

Dany Marquis, CEO, Gestion Alter-Direct international

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

