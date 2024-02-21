Government of Canada supports GAL Aviation project by funding equipment acquisition and international marketing

Vaudreuil-Dorion business receives nearly $1M in financial assistance from CED.

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the aerospace industry, an essential component of our economy, is a priority of the Government of Canada. That is why Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $976,918 for GAL Aviation Inc. This CED support, provided under the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), will enable the business to expand by acquiring the equipment and tools needed to manufacture aeronautical and aerospace products.

Founded in 2011, GAL Aviation (GAL) is an aerospace business based in Vaudreuil-Dorion that specializes in high-quality aircraft interior refurbishments for commercial and business aircraft, in particular baggage compartments Galleys and Lavatories areas. As part of its operations, GAL is involved in the engineering, design, certification, manufacture, and installation of its products. CED's assistance will enable it to finalize the engineering of aeronautical products, proceed with their certification by regulatory organizations, and acquire the equipment and tools needed for their manufacture. CED's contribution will also make it possible for GAL to market its products internationally.

Aerospace is a pillar of the economy and of innovation in Canada. It is one of the most research‑intensive and export-focused manufacturing industries, employing over 230,000 highly qualified people across the country. The aerospace sector is essential to the economic development of communities and businesses from coast to coast to coast. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses within Canada's aerospace sector by helping them adopt sustainable environmental practices and seize opportunities to contribute to the country's future growth.

Quotes

"We work with organizations and their employees to create wealth here in Canada. By helping businesses equip themselves, we enable them to grow and remain competitive, while also contributing to a stronger aerospace sector. With these investments, our government is following through on its commitments to build a stronger, more resilient, more inclusive economy."

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges

"Small and medium-sized businesses in aerospace have a central role to play in the country's economic recovery, and this is the case with GAL Aviation. The Government of Canada's support is essential for the hundreds of thousands of workers in this sector and the good jobs it offers, which improve the economic fabric of our regions; it also helps the industry remain competitive globally."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Funding received from CED under ARRI was instrumental in boosting our efforts towards the multiple projects we have at hand. This initiative helped GAL to create more than 30 jobs here in Vaudreuil, invest in our supply chain with more than five direct vendors from the Quebec aerospace ecosystem, expand our reach into international markets, and significantly improve our production capability."

Ghazwan Sheraidah, Vice-President Finance, GAL Aviation

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI). Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) with a national budget of $250 million over three years, the ARRI complements other measures announced in Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. It is part of a global Government of Canada strategy that includes measures being implemented by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to boost the aerospace industry.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

