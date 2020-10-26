MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and serving Canadians beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It supports projects that contribute to Canada's continued success in international trade, generate jobs and help stimulate the economy.



Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that Phase 1 work of the International YMX Aerocity of Mirabel's aero-logistics and industrial hub project will begin as a result of the Government of Canada's new distribution of investments made for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. The investments will thus be better adapted to the current reality and will provide immediate financial support to the project to address the challenges facing the aviation sector. The upheaval in the aviation sector caused by the health crisis associated with COVID-19 has affected airports drastically and historically.



The work includes expanding the main apron and converting it to a freight apron, enhancing the area's road network to improve access to the new freight apron and increasing the aircraft parking area capacity, and building a 20,000 m2 storage area for air cargo and logistics.



On September 3, 2019, we announced a $50 million contribution to improve air cargo and logistics at the International Aerocity of Mirabel. Since last spring however, the pandemic has severely disrupted airport operations, jeopardizing the project launch and as a result, the creation of some 500 jobs.



The Government wants to ensure that our critical gateways and trade corridors remain open and operational so that Canadians can continue to get the essential goods they need to stay safe and healthy, while supporting and stimulating the Canadian economy.

"Our government is committed to providing services to citizens at all levels despite the challenges of the pandemic. With this new structure of our investment this year, we are facilitating the launch of the first phase of expansion operations for the International Aerocity of Mirabel's aero-logistics and industrial hub. This demonstrates our commitment to creating jobs in a sector heavily affected by COVID-19 and to stimulating economic recovery. Mirabel Airport will thus be able to remain competitive on the international market, and with today's announcement, we can be confident that this project, so important to the local economy and our trade corridors, will be able to move forward without further financial obstacles."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"The Government of Canada's contribution has been vital, since otherwise ADM would not have been able to start this project, which entails the construction of an industrial building that will allow STELIA Aerospace Canada to put together components for the Airbus plants assembling the A-220. STELIA is an important player in the Mirabel supply chain and we are proud to support it in its expansion plans, which will play a major role in the development of the airport site. Over the past few months, YMX's cargo business has remained steady, even at the height of the crisis. This confirms the enormous potential of this sector and the importance of acquiring the necessary facilities to absorb the growth in volume of imported and exported goods. In the subsequent phases of the project, still supported by the National Trade Corridors Fund, ADM is committed to continuing the work to further the development of the AeroCity and its partners, for the benefit of the entire community."

Philippe Rainville,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Aéroports de Montréal

An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. Although the United States remains Canada's largest trading partner, with $752 billion in trade ( $447.1 billion in exports and $304.9 billion in imports) in 2019, trade with international markets is increasing. From 2015 to 2019, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) rose by 17.9% to $197.7 billion , while trade with the European Union was up by 26.7% from 2015 to $125.7 billion in 2019.





