Abitibi-Témiscamingue organization receives $1.3M in financial assistance from CED.

PREISSAC, QC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $1.3M for Créations ThermoDoor inc.

This CED support has enabled the business to acquire technological equipment such as a glue and cleaning system, a press, and two digital control centres, with the aim of increasing its productivity and enabling it to continue growing.

Créations ThermoDoor specializes in manufacturing tailored kitchen cabinet components. The renovation trend combined with supply issues and increased costs due to the pandemic are motivating the SME to invest in order to manufacture some of its products differently. To succeed in this, it must acquire new equipment. CED's support in this regard and the project to expand the plant will enable Créations ThermoDoor to increase its productivity and production capacity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government has committed to making investments to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Créations ThermoDoor has been able to acquire and install digital production equipment. The success and spin-offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Preissac and the greater Abitibi-Témiscamingue region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Without the Government of Canada's support, our investment project would definitely not have happened. We are grateful for their assistance with this project. Thanks to the collaboration of all our partners, employees, and suppliers, we have already doubled our daily production with the same team in place. Our production capacity will no longer slow us down in the years to come."

Marilyne Pelchat, Vice-President, Créations ThermoDoor

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

