Tourism business in La Pêche obtains $100,000 in funding from CED. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

LA PÊCHE, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry boosts economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced that the business would receive a $100,000 non–repayable contribution from CED.

The support, granted through the Tourism Relief Fund to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow the business to improve its tourism product by making adjustments, while at the same time adopting eco-friendly practices.

Specifically, Éco-Odyssée will be able to acquire equipment for its Eco-Noctura activity, which includes an immersive light-projection show and an illuminated trail that runs through the maze. CED's assistance will also cover the cost of fitting up reception infrastructure.

Éco-Odyssée is a nature park made up of a water maze with 64 intersections spread out over 5 kilometres, where visitors can discover the biodiversity of the marsh on a pedal boat, canoe or paddle board. The Park also provides accommodation services.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put into place various measures to support businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. Launched in July 2021, the Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and to prepare to welcome international travellers once again.

Quotes

"I am delighted that our government is supporting Outaouais region tourism organizations at this pivotal time. We need to seize this opportunity to rethink the industry's products, services and processes. This support will help Éco-Odyssée Nature Park become more innovative, eco-friendly and competitive. By supporting the development of greener tourism products, we are banking on the prosperity of future generations."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage tourism industry businesses to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while at the same time improving their competitive advantages and future prospects. The Éco-Odyssée Nature Park project is part of this shift, and our government is proud to support it. Besides fostering the competitiveness of our industries and promoting economic growth, reducing our environmental footprint also helps build healthier communities."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fully committed to supporting the sector through these challenging times, keeping safety as the top priority while ensuring businesses get support to quickly recover and thrive. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Éco-Odyssée Nature Park aims to become a must-see tourism destination in the National Capital Region. For this goal to become a reality, investments are needed to allow the business to adjust to health measures while adhering to the principles of sustainable development. CED's support is essential to the business's future growth. The Tourism Relief Fund has allowed us to provide two new tourism products: an illuminated trail open year-round and a winter experience in the Park's water maze."

Olivier Rocheleau LeClair, Co-owner and Director of Operations, Éco-Odyssée Nature Park

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the national Tourism Relief Fund budget will be granted to Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities highly dependent on tourism have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.

of the national Tourism Relief Fund budget will be granted to Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities highly dependent on tourism have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that have been taking place since the start of February. They confirm a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

in investments in over 20 innovative projects by businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy. Quebec SMEs account for 99.7% of Quebec businesses and 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

