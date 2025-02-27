Montréal festival receives $375,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting festivals and cultural events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint‍-‍Léonard‒Saint‍-‍Michel, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, renewed Government of Canada funding for Montréal en Lumière with a non‍‑‍repayable contribution of $375,000 for the year 2025.

Montréal en Lumière is an event that perfectly embodies Montréal's unique festival experience. To help showcase this winter rendez‍-‍vous, CED is supporting the organizers in their efforts to market and promote it with the aim of attracting more visitors and thereby generating major economic spin‍‑‍offs to the benefit of all Montréalers. The $375,000 contribution announced today for 2025 comes in addition to the $1,125,000 contribution announced in 2022 for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 years of the festival.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"One of our government's priorities is to support tourism in Montréal and across Quebec so that visitors from around the world can discover the best tourism experiences we have to offer. That is why our government is proud to fund Montréal en Lumière, a festive rendez‍-‍vous bringing people together and bringing the metropolis to life in the heart of the winter."

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint‍-‍Léonard‒Saint‍-‍Michel and Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

"By placing winter experiences at the heart of the festival's activities, Montréal en Lumière is providing tourists with a unique opportunity to discover the cultural fabric of Quebec and to experience nordicity. Our renewed support for this 26th edition enables the organizers to continue to offer a range of very engaging activities that will generate economic spin‍-‍offs."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The funds have been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Email: [email protected]