OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

The prime ministers agreed on the categorical imperatives of ending Russia's war of aggression and establishing a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.

The two leaders welcomed the leadership of President Trump and the United States in working toward securing peace in Ukraine in the context of upcoming negotiations.

As members of the Coalition of the Willing, the prime ministers reaffirmed Canada and the United Kingdom's commitment to coordinating closely with the U.S., and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, in pursuit of peace and security in Ukraine and Europe.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

