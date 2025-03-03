CED grants nearly $4.5 million for projects that will contribute to the start‍-‍up, growth and increased profile of organizations in the metropolitan region.

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth and innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. Montréal counts several dynamic, resilient businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that are helping to weave a strong economic fabric.

That is why the Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville‍-‍Marie–Le Sud‍-‍Ouest–Île‍-‍des‍-‍Sœurs and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $4,379,239 in financial assistance from CED to support 12 promising projects for Montréal.

The recipients are the World Trade Centre Montréal, Maxa AI, Glycovax Pharma, SuccessFinder, Axya, DeepSight Réalité Augmentée, Quantolio Financial Technologies, Aeponyx Enterprises, Flexter, Geodar, AI Into and Tokidos.

These CED investments will help launch and grow businesses, whether through the acquisition of new equipment or the development of international marketing strategies, and support organizations helping to strengthen Montréal's appeal or to raise the profile of our organizations in various markets. Further information on each of the projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The support announced today attests to our willingness and our renewed commitment to Montréal's businesses and organizations. I am delighted that CED is leveraging these projects with a promising future for our community. I am confident that their success will make a significant contribution to the region's development and growth, in addition to fostering a stronger, more resilient, greener economy for all."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville‍-‍Marie–Le Sud‍-‍Ouest–Île‍-‍des‍-‍Sœurs and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Our government is committed to supporting organizations into the economy of tomorrow by helping them seize business and development opportunities. This is what we are doing today by assisting these 12 Montréal organizations so they can implement promising projects that will benefit the metropolitan region. By leveraging growth, we are making it possible to strengthen the economy through innovation and activity diversification."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick fact

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Email: [email protected]