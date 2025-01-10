CED grants over $10 million to projects that will help launch and grow businesses, as well as improve tourism attractions in the Gaspésie region.

BONAVENTURE, QC, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Gaspésie region counts several dynamic, resilient businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas are helping to weave together a strong local economic fabric. Some of these organizations, from different sectors, have noted various development opportunities to ensure their community's vitality.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier today announced a total of $10.1 million in CED financial assistance for 11 promising projects in the region.

The recipients are Bioparc de la Gaspésie inc., Merinov, AEM Canada Group Inc., Cusimer (1991) inc., Les Bateliers de Percé inc., Accès Microcrédit Gaspésie-Îles‍-‍de-la‍-‍Madeleine, Parc régional Petite-Cascapédia, Le Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie inc., Village en chanson de Petite‍-‍Vallée, La Martre Development Corporation and Gestion Michel Dugas inc.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED. These investments will help launch and grow businesses and organizations, as well as enhance the tourism experience in the region, whether by helping them acquire new equipment, by giving them tools to increase their potential to innovate or by supporting the development of new attractions. A backgrounder is available with information on each project.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The support announced today attests to our willingness and our renewed commitment to Gaspésie businesses and organizations. I am delighted that CED is leveraging these promising projects for the future to the benefit of our community. I am confident that their success will contribute significantly to the development and growth of our beautiful region, as well as foster a stronger, more resilient, greener economy for all."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‍-‍de-la‍-‍Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government is committed to supporting organizations into the economy of tomorrow by helping them to seize business and development opportunities. This is what we are doing today by assisting these 11 Gaspésie organizations so they can implement promising projects that will benefit the region. By driving growth, we are making it possible to strengthen the regional economy through innovation and the diversification of activities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick fact

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

