OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Black Canadian communities across the country through measures built on advancing equity, diversity and social inclusion to combat anti-Black racism and systemic racism in all its forms.

With Canada officially recognizing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018, the Government continues to invest in Black-led initiatives that honour the contributions of Black communities.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced that Foundation for Black Communities was selected to enter into negotiations for the administration of the $200 million Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. The Foundation for Black Communities is a national, Black-led and Black-serving organization whose proposal demonstrated strong partnerships and significant support from Canada's Black community.

The Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund will provide long-term sustainable funding and self-sustaining resources for Black-led organizations to better serve Black Canadian communities. Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities are key to the Government of Canada's fight against anti-Black racism and inequities across the country.

Quotes

"In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government recognizes the systemic barriers that Black Canadian communities have faced and continue to face. The Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund will provide direct support to Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities across the country to help in the fight against systemic anti-Black racism. This selection is a significant step toward building a more inclusive and more equitable Canada where no one is left behind."

– Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"We know that Black-led organizations are the backbone of the communities they serve. From non-profits to charities, our communities are stronger because of their tireless work. I'm happy to support today's announcement and I look forward to seeing the incredible programs that will thrive thanks to the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund."

– Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Today, our government is taking another big step in our efforts to support the social and economic wellbeing of Black and Afro-descendants communities in Canada. We know that Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving non-profits and charities are doing important work on the ground for people in cities and towns across this country, and they need the support necessary to help them help others."

– Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) is honoured to be entering into negotiations to administer the historic Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund with the Government of Canada. Now, more than ever, it's critical to invest in Black communities to create a more equitable system and break through the barriers that have challenged Black communities in Canada for generations. We are committed to ensuring this investment directly benefits Black Canadians across our nation and empowers transformational, community-led change. We are excited to work collaboratively with Black-led organizations to advance projects through the endowment and improve economic and social outcomes for Black communities."

– Gladys Ahovi, President and CEO of Foundation for Black Communities

Quick Facts

In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in Canada and related social initiatives.

to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities and organizations serving Black communities in and related social initiatives. Under the Endowment Fund, pending negotiations and signature of a contribution agreement, ESDC will provide the Foundation for Black Communities $199,476,227 in up-front multi-year contributions.

in up-front multi-year contributions. Prior to running the Call for Proposals in October 2022 , the Government of Canada ran two extensive rounds of engagement in 2021 and 2022 with members of Black communities across Canada to inform the design, delivery and implementation of the open and competitive selection process.

, the Government of ran two extensive rounds of engagement in 2021 and 2022 with members of Black communities across to inform the design, delivery and implementation of the open and competitive selection process. In further recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Since 2019, the Government has made $175 million available through the Initiative to support organizations that promote inclusion and celebrate the contributions of Black and Afro-descendant communities in Canada .

created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Since 2019, the Government has made available through the Initiative to support organizations that promote inclusion and celebrate the contributions of Black and Afro-descendant communities in . Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Associated Links

Apply for funding to implement the Black-Led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

About the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy

Recognizing the International Decade for People of African Descent

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Brittany-Anne Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]