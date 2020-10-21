Application process open for current and upcoming vacancies on the National Seniors Council

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that seniors have diverse needs and expectations. The National Seniors Council provides the Government advice on issues that matter to seniors.

Today, The Government of Canada launched an appointment process for the National Seniors Council seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians to fill current and upcoming vacancies.

Established in 2007 to advise the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health, the National Seniors Council plays an overarching and active role in engaging with seniors, stakeholders and experts in order to provide the Government of Canada with advice on the current and emerging issues and opportunities related to the health, quality of life and well-being of seniors.

Comprised of individuals with experience working with seniors and organizations that represent their interests, experts on seniors issues and aging and seniors themselves, the Government strives to ensure the Council represents the diversity of seniors in Canada. As such, individuals with experience working with racialized communities, immigrants, members of the LGBTQ2+, Indigenous and/or disability communities are encouraged to apply.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to apply by November 1, 2020, on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Applications received after this date will be retained and may still be considered up until an appointment to the position is made.

Quotes



"The National Seniors Council plays a leadership role advising the Government of Canada on matters related to the well-being, health and quality of life of seniors, including the opportunities and challenges arising from a rapidly growing and increasingly diverse aging population. The members of the National Seniors Council help us reach out and hear what seniors have to say."

– Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte

Quick Facts

The National Seniors Council can have up to twelve members, including the chairperson. To balance the need for continuity and the desire to continually provide new perspectives on the Council's work, the terms of members range from one to three years, and can be renewed once.

Since 2007, the National Seniors Council has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors, and elder abuse, including financial crimes and harms against seniors. Most recently, the Council has advised the Government on issues emerging from and highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors are the fastest-growing age demographic group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors will reach over 9 million people, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

Associated Links

Governor in Council appointments

Appointment opportunities

National Seniors Council

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

