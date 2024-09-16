Government of Canada recruiting National Advisory Committee members for Canada's Volunteer Awards

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year, thousands of volunteers make meaningful contributions to their communities. With their knowledge, creativity and dedication, volunteers foster positive change and social innovation. Canada's Volunteer Awards honour their outstanding achievements and highlight the significant impacts of volunteerism in Canada.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, announced a call for applications to recruit new members for the Canada's Volunteer Awards' National Advisory Committee.

The committee plays a key role in the selection of award recipients and contributes to the promotion of volunteerism. It consists of up to 15 members who serve a term of three years. Members are external to government, represent diverse communities and have knowledge of the voluntary, not-for-profit and social enterprise sectors. Ideal candidates have experience volunteering or working with an organization that supports community development and they understand the value of volunteerism.

People interested in joining the Canada's Volunteer Awards' National Advisory Committee have until October 23, 2024, to apply.

Quotes

"Volunteers' are the heartbeat of our communities, giving their time and energy to help others. If you want to help recognize those who make a difference, this is your chance to be part of something truly meaningful."

– Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

The call for applications is open from September 16 to October 23, 2024 .

. The National Advisory Committee is a group of up to 15 members from outside the Government of Canada .

. Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize volunteers, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses through five award categories for a total of 21 awards.

