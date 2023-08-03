Nearly $800,00 from CED and Canadian Heritage to support, optimize and market the Fêtes de la Nouvelle‑France festival project.

QUÉBEC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and Canadian Heritage

The Government of Canada awards a total of $797,200 in funding to the Corporation des Fêtes historiques de Québec, a non‑profit organization (NPO) in charge of organizing the Fêtes de la Nouvelle‑France (FNF) festival, one of the most important historical events in North America.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, acting on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), and the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The financial support will help maintain the FNF and ensure its growth going forward. The focus for the years 2023 to 2025 will be on the development of a new strategic framework for the FNF's marketing and activities. A promotional plan targeting the attraction of a younger clientele, and incorporating various new immersive and entertaining elements, will be put forward: a festive village with historical shows and animations; a treasure hunt; an evening cabaret; and other diverse activities such as storytelling, a "Tablée du Roy" and an evening meal at which guests can learn more about First Nations. Indeed, the FNF recognizes the important historical role played by Indigenous nations, and every year a special place is set aside for them at the event.

The Government of Canada has provided the following contributions for this project:

A $750,000 non‑repayable contribution from CED for the 2023 to 2025 editions was awarded under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This financial assistance will allow the FNF to market and optimize the festival, specifically by supporting the human resources dedicated to the two streams of the project, the organization of promotional events, the digital presence and the rollout of new products.

non‑repayable contribution from CED for the 2023 to 2025 editions was awarded under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This financial assistance will allow the FNF to market and optimize the festival, specifically by supporting the human resources dedicated to the two streams of the project, the organization of promotional events, the digital presence and the rollout of new products. A $47,200 grant was awarded by Canadian Heritage for 2023 under the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) program. The funding will support local artists' participation in the festival's activities, such as musical and dance performances, historical re‑enactments and plays.

Quotes

"Tourism organizations are key to community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. We help them grow and enhance their products, and I am thrilled with the support provided by CED for the Corporation des Fêtes historiques de Québec, whose contribution to the economic and cultural vitality of Québec through the Fêtes de la Nouvelle‑France is undeniable. There is no doubt that the success and benefits of the festival will be felt, not only across the region but throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France festival is an opportunity for thousands of visitors to discover or rediscover our rich historical heritage through unique cultural experiences. I am pleased that our government is partnering with the Corporation des Fêtes historiques de Québec for this 26th edition, and I look forward to seeing so many artists and volunteers get together to showcase our stories and our culture. Hope everyone enjoys the Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi and Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Once again, Old Québec will be celebrating its roots at the Fêtes de la Nouvelle‑France TD. Until August 6, festival‑goers are invited to come and have a blast experiencing our history by taking part in an array of activities that will allow them to discover our past, not only through the arts, but also via modern forms of expression such as podcasts, improv, shows, and our immensely popular treasure hunt. Our entire team would like to sincerely thank CED and Canadian Heritage for their vital and invaluable support."

Jean-Philippe Royer, Chair of the Board of Directors of Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France TD.

Quick facts

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of prepare for the economy of tomorrow. The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The QEDP aims to help the regions pursue promising economic diversification and development opportunities going forward.

Canadian Heritage and its portfolio organizations play a vital role in the cultural, civic and economic life of Canadians. The Department supports culture, the arts, heritage, official languages and civic engagement, as well as initiatives related to Indigenous culture, languages, youth and sports.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, heritage performers, and specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

Stay connected

CED on social media:

PCH on social media:

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Sources, Kimberly Luce, Advisor for Quebec, Office of the Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 418-576-0934, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Information, Media relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]