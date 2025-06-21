OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - "In my first months as Prime Minister, I have been grateful for the opportunity to meet with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and I recognize there is much more work to do together.

"The government will work in full partnership with Indigenous Peoples – advancing shared priorities such as health care, food security, housing, education, economic prosperity, conservation, climate action, and emergency management to build a better future. Indigenous partnership is a critical component of the One Canadian Economy Act, and shared leadership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis will be pivotal to the success of building major projects in Canada.

"We will move forward together on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice, and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"Supporting Indigenous communities, advancing self-determination, implementing treaties, and creating generational wealth and prosperity are central to our commitment to advancing reconciliation. Through initiatives like the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, we're addressing the historical, systemic, and economic barriers that have prevented Indigenous Peoples from participating in – and benefitting from – economic opportunities, particularly in the natural resource sector.

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, and every day, we honour the enduring histories, cultures, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and we reaffirm our partnership in reconciliation. Together, we can build a better future, a stronger economy, and a legacy that future generations can inherit and carry forward."

