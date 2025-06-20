OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government has a mandate to build big, build bold, and build now. Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the passing in the House of Commons of Bill C-5, One Canadian Economy Act.

The legislation will build one strong Canadian economy by:

Removing federal barriers to internal trade and labour mobility , helping goods, services, workers, and businesses move freely across provinces and territories.

, helping goods, services, workers, and businesses move freely across provinces and territories. Expediting nation-building projects that will connect and transform our country and unleash economic growth while ensuring environmental protections and Indigenous rights are upheld.

that will connect and transform our country and unleash economic growth while ensuring environmental protections and Indigenous rights are upheld. Working with Indigenous Peoples through consultation and engagement to build shared prosperity.

Taken together, these measures will create and connect Canadians to good-paying careers and more prosperity. The Prime Minister shared an update on this work with the premiers of the provinces and territories during their meeting earlier today. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as they reinforce Canada's strength at home.

Indigenous partnership is a critical component of this legislation, and fulsome consultation will be pivotal to the success of future projects. The Government of Canada is committed to respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples recognized and affirmed by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 and the rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. To this end, Prime Minister Carney will be meeting with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis over the coming weeks.

Bill C-5 now moves to the Senate for consideration and brings us one step closer to removing federal barriers to free trade by Canada Day.

Quotes

"Today's passing of Bill C-5, One Canadian Economy Act, will remove trade barriers, expedite nation-building projects, and unleash economic growth, with Indigenous partnership at the centre of this growth. It's time to build big, build bold, and build now. As Canadians, we can give ourselves more than any foreign nation can ever take away."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"The adoption of Bill C-5 by the House of Commons is a crucial step in building one Canadian economy and getting big projects built faster. Thank you to colleagues who supported this legislation – you are helping build a stronger Canada."

— The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

"This legislation is about building a stronger, more united Canada. Let's build trust, tear down internal trade barriers, and create one single economy – from coast to coast to coast. Together, we're building a stronger Canada, for everyone."

— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"I am pleased to see the One Canadian Economy Act achieve this milestone. This Act means we are no longer asking 'Why build?', but instead 'How do we get it done?'. We are removing barriers, leveraging Canada's resources and talented workers, centring Indigenous consultation and equity, and continuing to fight climate change – all to get building and to become an energy superpower. In the new economy we are building, Canada will be defined by delivery, not delay."

— The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Indigenous Peoples' voices are at the table where discussions are happening, and decisions are made. This government understands that Indigenous Peoples have the right to determine their future. As the first Indigenous Minister of Indigenous Services, I understand the importance of relationship moving forward – and I am pleased to see the Prime Minister has determined this as a priority and a critical part of the work ahead."

— The Hon. Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

