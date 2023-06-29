Sherbrooke-based business obtains $1.2 million in funding from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Supporting the growth of SMEs contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today announced a $1.2 million repayable contribution for Chocolat Lamontagne Inc.

This CED funding will allow the business to acquire and install an automated chocolate coating machine and the associated equipment in order to enhance its production capacity and pursue its growth.

Founded in 1978, Chocolat Lamontagne is a family-owned business that specializes in the manufacture of a variety of premium chocolates, including coated fruits and nuts, chocolate bites, bars, flavoured chocolate, seasonal products and special castings. Today, Chocolat Lamontagne mainly manufactures chocolate for private brands, as well as for its own signature Lamontagne brand. CED's support will allow the SME to ensure its growth by enhancing its production capacity in order to meet international demand for coated chocolates.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy, since they are key assets for building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Manufacturing is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government is committed to investing in order to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. With the help of CED's funding, Chocolat Lamontagne will be able to acquire and install automated production equipment. The success and benefits of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Sherbrooke and the greater Cantons–de–l'Est region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"It gives me great pride to witness the success of a company that has been part of the Sherbrooke business landscape for over 40 years. Today, Chocolat Lamontagne is on a remarkable rise and its chocolates know no boundaries. With this new CED funding, the family business will be able to further enhance its productivity and thus continue to develop new markets."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]