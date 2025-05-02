OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru.

Prime Minister Ishiba congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Prime Minister Carney underscored the importance of the Indo-Pacific region and Canada's role as a Pacific nation. The two leaders also discussed deepening trade, defence, and commercial ties.

They agreed to remain in close contact.

