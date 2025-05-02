News provided byPrime Minister's Office
May 02, 2025, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Washington, D.C., United States of America, on May 5, 2025, to meet with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on May 6.
The meeting will focus on both the immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between the two sovereign nations.
