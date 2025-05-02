OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement on the upcoming Royal Visit to Canada:

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will visit Canada on May 26 and 27, 2025.

"We will have the privilege of welcoming His Majesty King Charles III, who will deliver Canada's Speech from the Throne on May 27. This will be the first time in nearly 50 years that Canada's Monarch takes part in the State Opening of Parliament. This historic honour matches the weight of our times.

"Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign."

