DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to a renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples, based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

As part of this important commitment, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today joined Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, Mi'kmaw Chiefs from across Nova Scotia, and Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, to officially re-name and re-dedicate the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Kopit Hopson 1752 into service.

Originally commissioned as the CCGS Edward Cornwallis, this multi-tasked vessel was re-named the CCGS Kopit Hopson 1752, in 2021, to honour Mi'kmaw Sagmaw (Chief) Kopit and Governor Peregrine Thomas Hopson, who together negotiated and signed the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1752. The name of the vessel was proposed by the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

Edward Cornwallis' name and legacy do not reflect the values that Canadians hold today. His name is a painful reminder to many Indigenous peoples of the racism, inequality and cruelty that their ancestors endured and that many still face today.

The re-naming and re-dedication of the vessel reflects the importance of upholding the Peace and Friendship Treaty commitments, and the enduring efforts of Sagmaw Kopit and Governor Peregrine Thomas Hopson to work together in collaboration and cooperation.

Quotes

"Canada is deeply committed to building a nation-to-nation, government-to-government, and Inuit-Crown relationship with Indigenous peoples in Canada. The Kopit Hopson 1752's re-dedication to service is a meaningful step on the important path of reconciliation."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The re-naming and re-dedication of the CCGS Kopit Hopson 1752 is a great example of how we can remember together our shared history to guide our way forward on the path to reconciliation. It is an honour to be involved in today's ceremony with the people who made this day a reality."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The renaming of this vessel represents much more than just the unveiling of a new name. It represents a significant step forward, not only for the Mi'kmaq, but for all Treaty people. The name 'Kopit Hopson 1752' reflects how long we've been working to build a nation-to-nation relationship and the importance of upholding Treaty commitments, while moving forward together in collaboration and cooperation."

Chief Sidney Peters, Co-Chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs

"The core values of the Canadian Coast Guard are honour, respect, and devotion to duty, and we are proud that the name Kopit Hopson 1752 reflects those principles. Today's ceremony officially welcomes the Kopit Hopson 1752 into our fleet, and commemorates those who have served and will continue to serve Canadians every day, aboard the vessel."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

The CCGS Kopit Hopson 1752 is a multi-tasked service vessel. Its duties include light ice breaking, buoy tending and other tasks as required by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

is a multi-tasked service vessel. Its duties include light ice breaking, buoy tending and other tasks as required by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. There are currently 16 multi-tasked service vessels operating as part of the Canadian Coast Guard's Atlantic Fleet.

On March 2, 2020 a contract was awarded to Shelburne Ship Repair, of Shelburne, Nova Scotia , for vessel life extension work on the ship. The work, which was completed in December 2022 at a total project cost of $39.1 million (taxes included), included the replacement of main engines, a new heavy lift crane, a new bow thruster and hull coating. The vessel also went under regulatory work such as, pulling and inspecting the tail shafts, seals, stern tubes, propellers, and rudder.

