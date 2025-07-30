DARTMOUTH, NS, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays an essential role in ensuring the safety of mariners and protection of Canada's marine environment. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada has made it a priority to ensure Canada has the vessels we need to continue to deliver these critical services to Canadians.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard officially welcomed CCGS Baie des Chaleurs to its fleet at the Lifeboat Station in Clark's Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, alongside vessel sponsor Rosemarie Patricia LeBlanc, the crew and community members, participated in the traditional breaking of a ceremonial bottle upon the ship's bow.

The CCGS Baie des Chaleurs is one of 20 new search and rescue lifeboats that will be dedicated into service by the Canadian Coast Guard across the country.

The lifeboats are specifically designed, equipped, and crewed to respond to search and rescue incidents at sea. They can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, maintain a maximum 30 minute state-of-readiness, and are typically ready to respond the moment an alert is received.

The new search and rescue vessels are being stationed across Canada to provide key search and rescue services including searches on the water, response to marine distress calls, as well as assistance to disabled vessels. So far, 13 of the lifeboats have been delivered to Coast Guard stations on the Atlantic coast.

"I am pleased to welcome the CCGS Baie des Chaleurs into service. This investment under the National Shipbuilding Strategy will ensure that search and rescue crews have state-of-the-art equipment that allows them to safely, effectively, and efficiently serve Canadians."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Welcoming the CCGS Baie des Chaleurs is a proud moment for our coastal communities and a vital step forward in protecting our waters and those who depend on them. This vessel is a symbol of our deep connection to the sea and our ongoing commitment to keeping our waters safe for generations to come."

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets

"I congratulate the Canadian Coast Guard on the commissioning of its 16th new search and rescue boat. We are proud to support the construction of these Bay-class vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, enabling Coast Guard personnel to provide maritime assistance and keep our waters safe. This milestone is another step in building a Canada strong investing in our maritime sovereignty, supporting Canadian jobs, and reinforcing our shipbuilding expertise from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

The CCGS Baie des Chaleurs is classed as a search and rescue lifeboat, with a top speed up to 25 knots, and has a crew of four.

is classed as a search and rescue lifeboat, with a top speed up to 25 knots, and has a crew of four. The CCGS Baie des Chaleurs will operate throughout the Atlantic coast as required until the new Grand Passage Lifeboat Station and wharf are complete. It is estimated this work will be completed in 2027.

will operate throughout the Atlantic coast as required until the new Grand Passage Lifeboat Station and wharf are complete. It is estimated this work will be completed in 2027. The vessel's home port will be at the new Lifeboat Station and wharf being built in Grand Passage, N.S. to replace the Westport location.

location. The lifeboats are informally referred to as "Bay Class" as each vessel is named after a Canadian bay.

These shore-stationed self-righting lifeboats were built to provide key search and rescue services, including: conducting searches on water responding to marine distress calls providing assistance to disabled vessels operating up to 100 nautical miles from shore replacing the Canadian Coast Guard's existing search and rescue vessels

Each year, the Canadian Coast Guard responds to over 6,500 calls for marine assistance. On an average day, they coordinate the response to 18 search and rescue incidents, assist 47 people and save 13 lives.

