The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable, inclusive economic growth and quality jobs for Canadians. The Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in businesses that contribute to the economic dynamism of their regions and in projects that will be promising for the recovery.

Quebec's regions count several dynamic organizations with innovative ideas whose work is boosting their reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, they need support to be ready to rebound. Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, which is why the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

In the Outaouais region, CED is assisting three key players whose projects will help to position the region as a leader in cybersecurity in Quebec.

$3M for Gatineau-based Canadian cybersecurity cluster to take flight

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, accompanied by Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and the Minister of Digital Government, by Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and by William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science), announced financial support for the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada, the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In-Sec-M.

Details on the non-repayable assistance being provided are as follows:

Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada , $1.5M . CED's assistance will enable the launch of the organization by covering its operating costs and a portion of the cost of purchasing specialized equipment. The project, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital identity solutions, encouraging technology transfer and offering digital identity services to Quebec and Canadian businesses, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 22 jobs.





, . CED's assistance will enable the launch of the organization by covering its operating costs and a portion of the cost of purchasing specialized equipment. The project, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital identity solutions, encouraging technology transfer and offering digital identity services to and Canadian businesses, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 22 jobs. Cégep de l'Outaouais, $900,000 . CED's assistance will enable CyberQuébec, the college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) of cybersecurity at Cégep de l'Outaouais, to acquire highly secure computer equipment (software, computer gear and network traffic generators). The project, aimed at strengthening the organization's capabilities around business-centred innovation and technology transfer, will lead to the creation of five jobs.





. CED's assistance will enable CyberQuébec, the college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) of cybersecurity at Cégep de l'Outaouais, to acquire highly secure computer equipment (software, computer gear and network traffic generators). The project, aimed at strengthening the organization's capabilities around business-centred innovation and technology transfer, will lead to the creation of five jobs. In-Sec-M, Innovation, Security and Market, $820,125 . CED's assistance will enable the organization to strengthen the competitiveness of businesses in strategic sectors in Quebec around cybersecurity. The project, which will lead to the creation and maintenance of two jobs, will enable the organization to provide mentoring to 150 businesses to obtain the "Cybersecure Canada" certification, an Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) program.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations in sectors of activity that are a source of pride and good jobs in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. That is why we are providing our support to Quebec's regions, such as here in the Outaouais, where the cybersecurity sector is buzzing with activity. Through our support for the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada, the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In-Sec-M, we are helping small and medium-sized businesses to protect themselves against cyberthreats and to better position themselves in relation to global competition."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to intervene based on the strengths and assets present in each region. As such, CED's support for the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada, the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In-Sec-M will enable our region to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and the Minister of Digital Government

"Today's announcement demonstrates that our government is fostering growth for all by strengthening the entrepreneurial fabric in the Outaouais and right across Canada. I am delighted with CED's support for the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada, the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In–Sec-M, whose projects will translate into good jobs here at home, in addition to reinforcing Gatineau's position as an innovative leader in the global cybersecurity ecosystem."

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Cybersecurity controls for small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly important in the digital economy. By obtaining the Cybersecure Canada certification, Canadian businesses will improve their competitive advantage by reassuring their clients, partners, investors and suppliers of the security of the valuable information they provide. Canadian businesses will thus be better placed to support international competitiveness, access new markets, develop and create good, well-paying jobs."

William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

Quick facts

The support for the projects by the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada , the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In-Sec-M comes as part of a series of announcements of CED financial contributions totalling nearly $16M in investments in industries supporting regional economies.





, the Cégep de l'Outaouais and In-Sec-M comes as part of a series of announcements of CED financial contributions totalling nearly in investments in industries supporting regional economies. The contributions have been granted to these three organizations under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.





According to Statistic Canada's Canadian Survey of Cyber Security and Cybercrime, more than one in five businesses were hit by cybersecurity incidents in 2017.





Cybersecure Canada is a federal voluntary cybersecurity certification program launched in 2019 to help small and medium-sized businesses to protect themselves against cyberattacks. The certification requires Canadian SMEs to implement basic security controls developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. The security controls aim to provide SMEs with the greatest protection possible with as few constraints as possible.





is a federal voluntary cybersecurity certification program launched in 2019 to help small and medium-sized businesses to protect themselves against cyberattacks. The certification requires Canadian SMEs to implement basic security controls developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. The security controls aim to provide SMEs with the greatest protection possible with as few constraints as possible. The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

